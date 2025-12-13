"I would have never been able to afford any kind of bike without this rebate."

An electric bike rebate program in Tacoma, Washington, is a success story that delivered up to $1,200 to hundreds of residents interested in buying healthier rides.

The initiative helped 401 people — over half of them with low incomes — during spring. The city program coincided with a state one to maximize the benefits. Nearly 2,000 Tacomans applied.

"I am so grateful for my e-bike. I would have never been able to afford any kind of bike without this rebate," one program participant commented on a Reddit post in r/Tacoma.

E-bikes are a great way to get some exercise with a quiet ride that doesn't add to neighborhood air pollution. Clearing the Tacoma air was part of the reason officials there launched the incentive, which was funded by a state grant, according to the program website.

The initiative is one way the state Department of Ecology is working to lower air pollution for a large portion of the city's more than 217,000 residents. But pollution is a problem for nearly everyone on Earth, as the World Health Organization said about 99% of people breathe air that doesn't meet its quality standards, leading to a swath of health risks that include lung, heart, and asthma concerns.

E-bikes are also a money-saving conveyance. Riders can bank about $800 a year by parking their car and riding to work five times a week. Cargo e-bikes are an option, too, making grocery trips and other treks possible. It's a good idea to check to see if your state or city offers incentives for buying one of the clean rides, as many opportunities exist around the country.

Upway is a great place to find a deal, with e-bikes available for up to 60% off the sticker price, which can range from hundreds of dollars to $7,000, according to Consumer Reports. That makes Upway well worth it. The site also has a great selection of rides to match your needs, including foldables and mountain bikes. Upway will even buy your used e-bike if you are looking to upgrade.

Adding home solar is another way to increase the savings — and air pollution reductions — by leveraging the sun's energy to charge your e-bike. The Cool Down's Solar Explorer is a valuable resource with insight from trusted partners that can help you find the right system and a vetted installer. You can save up to $10,000 by using the tool to curate competitive bids. There are also $0 down subscription options available for homeowners who want to avoid large upfront payments.

In Tacoma, 95% of program participants were low-income residents who were given $1,200 instant rebates. Higher earners received $300, according to the city. The voucher arrived by email and could be redeemed at participating shops. It's a unique success story that made the two-wheelers accessible to mostly everyone.

Cyclists in other communities have said the rides helped with mental health struggles, too, suggesting that the benefits could go well beyond saving money and offering a fun way to travel.

"I got one! Very happy with my e-bike. I use it every day," a Redditor said.

