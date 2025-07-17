Apple user troubled after noticing concerning pattern in several devices: 'Different locations, different batches, different months purchased'

"I'd say the rate of it happening is like 50%."

If you have an old iPod lying around, you may want to check it for swollen batteries. A Reddit user shared that several iPod Touches they use at work had randomly started swelling, sparking a discussion about the quality of lithium-ion batteries in older devices.

What happened?

In the r/mildlyinteresting subreddit, the original poster shared an image of several iPods that were having the issue. In the comments, they mentioned that "excessive constant heat" may have caused the swelling, but they weren't entirely sure.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"All our work ipods batteries started swelling," they said in the post. "Different locations, different batches, different months purchased."

Some Apple users reported experiencing swollen batteries, suggesting it is a relatively common issue.

"I have a small collection of old smartphones and these bloating batteries are a real problem," one person commented. "It's especially bad when they are not easily replaceable. Early Apple iPhones were the worst from what I remember."

"I had an ipod touch that I left in the drawer for years and the battery swelled up just like that, without any charging etc," another shared.

"iPods are known to do that, I'd say the rate of it happening is like 50%," someone else said. "I used to manage a few dozen of them at my work and we had the same issue."

Why are swollen iPod batteries concerning?

According to Acroname, swollen batteries can happen for several reasons, including degradation of the lithium-ion cells, leaving devices plugged in too long, aging or exposure to high temperatures. As the batteries degrade, gases build up inside and can present a fire hazard if the device is charging.

If batteries are not recycled properly, they contribute to electronic waste, a major source of pollution worldwide. In some ways, e-waste is even worse than plastic pollution because it leaches heavy metals into the soil and harms workers in poorer countries who sort through and process the recycled materials in informal facilities.

As the World Health Organization explained, they can be exposed to around 1,000 hazardous chemicals and metals, including lead, mercury, and dioxins, putting them at risk of developing health problems.

And when these valuable raw materials are not recovered, it's a significant loss for the economy, and requires businesses to incur higher production and labor costs. According to the accounting firm Ernst and Young, only about 17% of e-waste is recycled worldwide, and the rest is either not collected or mismanaged. It's estimated that the economic toll from unrecovered metals such as iron, gold and copper accounts for $57 billion in losses each year.

Is Apple doing anything about this?

As the iPod Touch batteries at the OP's workplace appear to be older, it's unlikely that Apple is to blame for the swelling. Batteries, especially lithium-ion ones, tend to degrade over time and can be prone to swelling in certain cases.

According to Apple, "all iPhone batteries are tested, certified, and in compliance with … international safety standards," and "they're rigorously designed, tested, and manufactured to meet Apple quality." While swelling isn't a common occurrence in new batteries, it can still happen. If you have Apple devices or any electronics with lithium-ion batteries, it's a good idea to check on them periodically, just in case.

As far as e-waste management goes, the tech giant offers a trade-in program that allows customers to exchange their old gadgets for store credit. Or, if items are not eligible for credit, Apple will recycle them for free. Apple is also designing more of its products with sustainably sourced materials.

What else is being done to address e-waste?

The startup Trashie will also recycle your unwanted electronics with its Tech Take Back Box, which allows users to send in old laptops, phones, and accessories for perks such as discounted movie tickets, food delivery credits, and more.

By selling or donating your electronics, you're keeping more money in your pocket while preventing harmful items from entering landfills — a win-win for you and the planet.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.