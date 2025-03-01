Tech-savvy individual shares how they scored usable iPhones from waste site: 'Cool find'

One person's trash is often another's treasure, especially regarding e-waste.

The steady reliance on electronic devices has created a staggering e-waste problem worldwide. Between 300 and 400 million electronics are dumped annually in America.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a Reddit post to r/jailbreak, one tech enthusiast shared photos of two iPhones they scored from e-waste.

The OP shared, "Blue is on iOS 15.0.3 and black is on 15.1."

They elaborated in the comments that the phones aren't blacklisted or iCloud-locked, meaning they can be accessed with the right resources and reused.

Responding to a commenter, the OP explained that they obtained the discarded phones for free because they knew the owner of a recycling facility.

Repurposing these iPhones enabled the OP to avoid the steep cost of new devices while giving functioning phones a second chance at life. Actions like this also help curb e-waste, which leads to unnecessary electronics production and might otherwise end up in a landfill.

Because of the extensive labor and production costs associated with lithium batteries and other electronic components, e-waste takes a significant economic toll on our society.

We live in a world with high consumer demand for the latest and greatest technological advances. Therefore, perfectly good electronics are often tossed into the trash even though they are fully functional. All the while, there is an endless cycle of harmful mining activities to source the components needed for manufacturing.

Excessive electronics consumption drains hard-earned income and contributes to global pollution. As electronics deteriorate, they contaminate soil and water if not properly recycled.

According to the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, only about 22% of e-waste is recycled correctly, depleting $62 billion in natural resources and increasing the risks of pollution.

This is especially concerning because e-waste has been increasing by approximately 2.6 million tonnes annually.

As an individual, you can do your part to curb e-waste by taking your unwanted electronics to an e-waste recycler. Some companies like Best Buy, Target, and Costco even offer store credit and deals for responsibly turning in old electronics.

Reddit users were impressed by the OP's e-waste score and shared their tips and thoughts in the comments.

"It's certainly a cool find," one Redditor wrote.

Another Redditor commented, "You did good."

"Luckyyy," someone else agreed.

