Entrepreneur aims to add overlooked necessity to standard hotel amenities: 'Very few guests feel comfortable asking for them'

When it comes to sustainability and single-use plastic products, feminine care is often the least talked about — particularly in the hospitality world. However, one woman is hoping to change the narrative.

Affi Parvizi-Wayne is the founder of Freda — a London-based, eco-minded period care company with hopes of becoming the hotel standard.

"It's quite striking that, despite the industry's drive to become more responsible, it often neglects one of the most basic needs of its female guests," Parvizi-Wayne said, according to Forbes.

Tampons and pads are rarely included with amenities in high-end hotels. Even when they are available by request, Parvizi-Wayne said that "very few guests feel comfortable asking for them. Most women prefer not to announce their periods at the hotel reception."

Made by women, for women, using organic, biodegradable, and toxin-free materials, Freda was born in 2018 from efforts to provide hygiene kits to refugees. Tampons are made from 100% organic cotton, while pads are made of 70% natural materials. Even the packaging is recyclable, and the company uses a carbon-neutral facility in Sweden for manufacturing that runs on 100% renewable energy, generating zero landfill waste.

Per Forbes, Parvizi-Wayne pointed out that using Freda products "supports guest well-being and aligns with broader sustainability goals — especially when these products are eco-friendly."

Sustainable products come with their own challenges, to say the least. Freda is looking into season-specific packaging after facing issues due to recent heatwaves causing packaging to break down mid-transit.

Parvizi-Wayne pointed out the transparency of supply chains is murky at best when it comes to sustainability.

"Many so-called eco products are made in China, which makes auditing of the factory's sustainability credentials rather difficult," she said, per Forbes.

Feminine care products have been under the microscope after several studies have found they contain toxic chemicals. Glyphosate — an herbicide most common in RoundUp — was found in tampons sold in the United Kingdom. United States lawmakers are working to ban the sale of feminine products containing PFAS, which have been found in period products — even the sustainable, reusable kinds. These "forever chemicals" have been linked to cancer, reproductive complications, and other health problems.

Finding trustworthy, dependable, eco-friendly products that aren't greenwashing can be more difficult than one might think. Doing the research is well worth the effort to maximize purchasing power and support eco-conscious brands. Not to mention, it's the healthier choice for you and the planet.

"Supporting menstrual health is integral to promoting overall wellness," Parvizi-Wayne said.

