Researchers raise red flags after finding dangerous chemical in common consumer product: 'Blatant gap in health and safety regulation'

Some tampons sold in the United Kingdom have tested positive for a pesticide, prompting experts to highlight a gap in safety regulations for period care.

What's happening?

A report highlighted by The Guardian in late May revealed that researchers have detected glyphosate in tampons, with one box testing at 40 times higher than the country's legal limit for drinking water. The synthetic chemical is a commonly used and controversial herbicide.

The study — conducted by the Pesticide Action Network UK, the Women's Environmental Network, and the Pesticide Collaboration — tested 15 boxes of popular brands sold in the country. One box showed glyphosate levels of 0.004 milligrams/kilograms. The European Union's maximum residue level for drinking water is far lower at 0.0001 milligrams/kilograms.

Glyphosate is the most widely used herbicide, according to The Guardian, including in the growing of cotton, a core component of tampons. The chemical is classified as "probably carcinogenic to humans" by the World Health Organization, though some experts disagree.

In Februrary 2020, the United States Environmental Protection Agency found that "there are no risks of concern to human health when glyphosate is used in accordance with its current label" and that "glyphosate is unlikely to be a human carcinogen," noting that "the benefits of glyphosate outweigh the potential ecological risks when glyphosate is used in accordance with labels."

While some have sought to contextualize the recent menstrual product study — suggesting, for example, that it may make sense to set different glyphosate limits for drinking water and menstrual products given varying routes, capabilities, and frequency of bodily absorption — even critics have noted that the report rightly spotlights the important issue of insufficient testing for period care items.

"It's not absurd to say that countries such as the UK should start testing tampons for possible environmental contaminants," wrote epidemiologist Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz in his Substack, Health Nerd. "I would not be surprised if such testing uncovered an issue or two, because a lot of the world's cotton is grown in places with relatively lax standards for environmental pollution."

It's also possible that those already facing higher overall glyphosate exposure rates — through farming work, for example — could be disproportionately impacted by compounding exposures. These communities may especially benefit from more information about the various ways they may come into contact with the herbicide.

Why is it concerning?

Unlike other forms of chemical exposure, the authors of the report believe that glyphosate impacts could be exacerbated by vaginal absorption, with "uptake directly into blood stream bypassing traditional pathways for detoxifying" substances in the body.

While some disagree, the lack of settled science on glyphosate and on period product safety underscores a need for more high-quality research.

"This is a blatant gap in health and safety regulation that the government urgently needs to address," Josie Cohen, interim director at Pan UK, told The Guardian.

While there remains some contention about glyphosate's carcinogenicity, the herbicide has been linked to a potential for increased risks of serious health concerns, such as liver inflammation, metabolic disorders, and birth complications. Ongoing research is investigating a range of possible long-term effects of exposure.

Meanwhile, previous studies of tampons have also uncovered lead and arsenic in several brands.

What's being done?

The report's authors have called for the implementation of pesticide testing for menstrual products.

Currently, the UK government has no plans to address chemicals in period care items.

But, as of 2022, 70 to 80 councils in the country had reduced or banned glyphosate use in public spaces, marking a small but notable step toward minimizing everyday exposure.

"We urgently need to reduce our overall toxic load," Cohen said. While scientists continue to investigate potential health threats, raising awareness about possible exposure through period products could enable consumers to make the decisions that are best for them.

They may seek out alternative period products, such as reusable pads and cups. They could choose to use contraceptives that reduce bleeding to cut back on menstrual product use. They may aim to lower exposure from other sources to mitigate potential risks. And they might call for more rigorous research, global coordination among experts, and effective safeguards.

