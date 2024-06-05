Company develops innovative paper-based alternative to traditional coffee packaging: 'Overhauling the coffee aisle'

"We are delighted to be recognized for our sustainable packaging solution."

Club Coffee, one of Canada's largest coffee roasters and packaging solutions providers, is continuing its exploration of Earth-friendly products with AromaPak® paper-based canisters for whole bean and ground coffee.

According to Packaging World, this innovative new packaging follows Club Coffee's success with its commercially compostable Purpod100® single-serve coffee pod, which inspired the company to research other paper-based packaging for its range of products.

The Club Coffee team also worked with How2Recycle to earn AromaPak™ a "widely recyclable" designation, which means the packaging material is acceptable in at least 60% of curbside recycling programs throughout Canada and America, according to the packaging publication.

Packaging World also reported the product is made with high-quality tree fiber that is sourced from sustainably managed forests that are certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).

Despite the challenges of product development during the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadian retailer Loblaw Companies Ltd., which has Club Coffee as one of its partners, announced the new format in April 2022, saying it was "overhauling the coffee aisle by replacing unrecyclable packaging with a first-of-its-kind-in-Canada paper-based solution."

Club Coffee reported that the switch to paper-based containers results in the release of 86% less carbon into the atmosphere compared to metal cans and 78% less than plastic canisters.

Since the plastic-free canisters can be shipped flat and constructed on site, their use saves enough space when shipped to result in up to 95% less transport pollution than traditional coffee packaging.

By supporting these kinds of eco-friendly initiatives, we can show brands the importance of developing products that contribute to a cooler, cleaner planet.

Simple steps like ditching standard single-use plastic coffee pods, dish sponges, or disposable food containers for more sustainable options can also create a lasting impact by keeping the waste they create out of landfills.

"With an estimated 2.25 billion cups of coffee enjoyed every day, there are steps we can all take to help minimize waste and improve the environmental footprint of our daily caffeine hit," said Solange Ackrill, Club Coffee's VP of strategy and marketing, per Ofi.com. "We are delighted to be recognized for our sustainable packaging solution that delivers both environmental benefits and the fresh coffee that consumers expect."

