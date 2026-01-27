Officials introduce new rule that will increase airfare: 'We are giving ... the public time to adjust'

Travelers flying out of Singapore in 2026 will see a slight increase in their airfare, but it's for a good reason.

Singapore is introducing a sustainable aviation fuel levy on all flights departing the country, according to Euronews. The cost helps subsidize the transition to 1% SAF use in 2026. The amount of tax varies depending on the country passengers are flying to, as destinations are divided into tiered bands.

For example, for those flying to Southeast Asia (closer to Singapore), the cost can be as much as four Singapore dollars ($3.11) depending on cabin class. Meanwhile, flights to North America are in band five, meaning levies range from 10.40 and 41.60 Singapore dollars ($8.10-32.28).

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) introduced the fee to help the aviation industry reduce pollution. While some people might chafe at the extra cost, it's worth considering it a way to support eco-friendly business initiatives.

An additional fee is annoying now, but it's a small price to pay for securing a stable, healthy future for the planet. If we don't make the switch from dirty fuel now, we risk paying trillions later to address health issues, extreme weather damage, and rising energy costs.

One study found that using sustainable aviation fuel could cut airline pollution by 80% to 90%. It can also be made from food scraps, potentially addressing two major areas of waste.

Food waste costs retailers and businesses $540 billion annually. When these scraps lands in the dump, they even contribute to the gases that pollute the atmosphere and warm the planet. A rising demand for SAF could mean a new purpose for this waste and a greener future for flying.

Director-General of CAAS Han Hok Juan acknowledged that the new SAF levy might take some convincing. However, it is a necessary step forward in making air travel more sustainable.

"We need to make a start," Han Hok Juan told Euronews. "We have done so in a measured way and we are giving industry, businesses and the public time to adjust."

