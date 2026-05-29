375-foot superyacht with skydome and revolving art gallery delivered to Japanese billionaire

"Every detail, at every scale, has been realized at the most coherent level."

There's no disguising the excess of a 375-foot superyacht. But one feature aboard Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa's newly delivered Nausicaä may have relevance far beyond the world of the ultra-rich.

Formerly known as Project Cosmos, the vessel includes a battery-backed "silent hotel mode" that can keep onboard systems running at anchor without generator pollution or the loud hum of diesel, Luxury Launches reported.

What's happening?

Nausicaä was built by Lürssen and designed by Australian industrial designer Marc Newson for Maezawa, a fashion entrepreneur who is also known as an art collector and space tourist.

As Luxury Launches detailed, Nausicaä stands out even in the rarefied world of megayachts, with an owner's office inside the skydome, an upper-deck band of black glass, and a two-story art atrium displaying a rotating collection.

The yacht also has a 19-meter observation lounge, a helipad, a 12.5-meter sportfishing tender, a sushi bar, and a table tennis area. Its ice class 1D hull means it is built for more demanding itineraries, including frigid waters.

"It is extremely challenging for a design project of any description to literally deliver on the vision conceived and presented at concept stage," Newsom told Luxury Launches. "... Every detail, at every scale, has been realised at the most coherent level."

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Beneath this eye-catching design is a diesel-electric setup paired with a 2-megawatt battery bank, according to Luxury Launches. That feature allows the yacht to run in a quiet mode at anchor with its generators fully shut down while guests remain onboard.

Why does this matter?

That does not erase the environmental footprint of the superyacht. But reducing generator use can mean quieter harbors, better local air quality, and less disturbance for nearby residents and wildlife.

A yacht consumes huge amounts of materials and energy, and the large private vessels produce noise and air pollution even when engines idle.

It also reflects a shift in maritime design. Technologies such as batteries, hybrid systems, and alternative fuels are becoming harder for the marine industry to ignore.

Nausicaä joins a small but growing group of high-profile vessels that feature lower-emission technology. That includes Feadship's Breakthrough, which Boat International noted is billed as the first superyacht powered by hydrogen.

Since superyachts are among the world's most polluting indulgences for billionaires, the trend is positive for the planet.

While Nausicaä will undoubtedly still use a ton of energy and rely on diesel for travel, it does avoid some of the issues with moored yachts that pollute without even moving.

What's being done?

Together, such launches suggest that even luxury shipbuilders are being pushed to rethink how vessels are powered. Innovations at the top end can influence the wider marine market, from ferries to recreational boats.

Quiet battery operation, better energy management, and reduced reliance on diesel generators are all steps that could benefit everyday port users and the general public if adopted more broadly.

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