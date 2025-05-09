Photos of massive yacht docked in pristine waters spark immediate backlash: 'I hate it'

"What poor shipyard had to waste their facilities on this?"

One of the world's most divisive superyachts is turning heads again.

A curious Redditor posted a picture in a yacht-focused subreddit and asked for the identity of the mystery vessel with "unusual windows" that they said they spotted in St. Maarten.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Looks like Artefact," a user helpfully replied. Given the highly unique design of Artefact, we can feel confident in that identification.

SuperYachtFan detailed the 263-foot superyacht's specs, which include two diesel engines, accommodation for 12 guests and a crew of 24, an approximate value of $150 million, and a yearly cost of about $15 million.

On the positive side, the vessel does boast around 75 square feet of solar panels to provide auxiliary power, and SuperYachtFan asserts its hybrid propulsion system is purported to be 30% more fuel efficient than a traditional diesel system.

The owner of the superyacht is none other than Blackberry co-founder Mike Lazaridis, who boasts a net worth of $600 million, per CelebrityNetWorth.

While this superyacht is not on the worst list of the industry's offenders due to some of its eco-friendly touches, it still is bad news for the planet, even with those in mind. Superyachts are disproportionately polluting and have been called a form of "ecocide," as Bloomberg explained.

Even a more efficient one is going to require a hefty amount of diesel fuel to operate while generating wastewater, exhaust, noise pollution, and more, per CleanTechnica. Still, steps in the direction of more eco-friendly yachts can at least minimize the impact of the ultrarich's lavish purchases.

Still, Aretefact's massive size and can't-miss appearance is another loud example of the outsized climate impact of the ultrawealthy on the planet. Through wasteful activities like private jets and megayachts, Oxfam revealed that 50 of the world's richest billionaires outproduce the lifetime carbon pollution of an average person in just 90 minutes.

Artefact's appearance was top of mind for Reddit commenters, with many giving it a thumbs-down.

"Usually craftsmanship disappoints designs, this is a rare inversion of that paradigm," one declared.

They followed up by asking: "How did this leave the crayon board? And what poor shipyard had to waste their facilities on this?"

"Tf type of super villain owns this," another asked.

Another referenced a popular meme after the superyacht was IDed, and wrote: "Thanks. I hate it."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.