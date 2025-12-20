Experts stunned by luxury trend among super-wealthy people: 'It's such a bizarre world'

The emergence of superyachts — yachts that measure over 100 feet — has taken the general public by storm.

While these watercraft can be a source of outrage for both those who see them as overconsumption embodied or excessive producers of dirty fuels for environmentalists, a new trend may offer some nuance.

An article in Forbes covers the luxury yacht expedition company, EYOS Expeditions, which is taking people to hard-to-access places. That is, for the right price.

The article explains how superyachts' infrastructure allows them to go to places cruise ships can't, as they don't require fuel docks or ports. This allows EYOS to take customers to places like Antarctica or Papua New Guinea.

Over the last twelve years, EYOS has grown into a luxury travel option beyond CEO Ben Lyons's dreams. "It's such a bizarre world to suddenly find yourself in," Lyons told Forbes.

The trade-off for choosing this luxury option is a rather stark one. According to the U.S. News and World Report, a week-long cruise to Alaska, for example, costs an average of $500 to $4,000 per customer.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Though EYOS expeditions are more private, with about 14 people per trip, they cost a whopping $28,000 per day, or $196,000 for a week.

Superyachts cause tons of backlash online. From Jeff Bezos to Mark Zuckerberg, they can be seen as the peak of wealth and how the 1% disproportionately contribute to climate issues.

These EYOS ships come with the same heavy use of fuel that any superyacht does, and their average customer, it can be assumed, likely doesn't match the average person's income bracket. Still, the company has some upsides compared to fully private yacht travel.

Instead of owning or building a new superyacht, someone with the means could take one of these expeditions. Though it's a small benefit, the Guardian reported that a single, fully equipped superyacht produces 7,738 tons of carbon pollution yearly. So any decrease in the amount of these ships is a relative win for the planet.

Another move by EYOS that differs from typical superyacht activity is that one of the luxury vessels, Solace, is spending the winter in the Caribbean, where it has been donated to researchers studying humpback whales.

Though it might be easy for most of us to avoid an environmentally problematic yacht ride, anyone can choose low-impact travel options to help the planet.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



