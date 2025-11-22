Onlooker sparks outrage with photo of Mark Zuckerberg's lavish purchase: 'That's kind of absurd'

One Reddit user shared a photo of Mark Zuckerberg's $300 million superyacht, prompting discussion about the excessive habits of the world's wealthiest.

The poster uploaded an image of the vessel to r/YachtPorn. They observed that it was "accompanied by two support ships" on a Greek island.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The ship is the Launchpad, and it's 119 meters (390 feet) long with room for 24 guests, according to SuperYachtFan. Reddit users often post about the boat with disdain.

Billionaires have repeatedly come under scrutiny over their luxurious habits. Their private jets and superyachts have a disproportionate impact on our warming planet. One study found that individuals who use private jets release an outsized amount of pollution compared to average people. The research also stated that almost a quarter of private flights could be replaced by car or boat trips, creating less carbon pollution.

Meanwhile, superyachts are major sources of carbon pollution, too. The top 300 superyachts release almost 285,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually, according to Fortune. One superyacht even dumped trash in the ocean, which washed up on the shores of Nice, France, and caused beach closures.

The habits of the ultra-wealthy have the biggest impact on the world's poorest citizens. One report found that the harmful carbon pollution of the 1% equals that of the poorest 66% of the global population. Yet, the less fortunate face the most consequences in the climate crisis. For example, extreme weather events supercharged by heat-trapping pollution are more likely to displace or shorten the lives of low-income communities.

FROM OUR PARTNER Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over. With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery. Learn more

It's no wonder, then, that everyday people are so frustrated at the sight of billionaires' superyachts. While tackling climate change is daunting, it's encouraging that so many people are speaking out against wasteful behavior.

"That's kind of absurd," one person remarked after realizing the support ships held more luxurious items for the passengers aboard the Launchpad.

"Sweet jesus. He bought a second support craft? When is the revolution?" another said.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.