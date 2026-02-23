Onlooker captures footage of $200 million yacht cruising through major city: 'It blows my mind'

"Who would even need that?"

A resident of Vancouver was trying to enjoy a peaceful evening on their porch when they spotted a superyacht cruising their waters and disrupting their view.

Alanna Kelly (@alannackelly) on TikTok posted a video explaining her sighting of a $200,000,000 superyacht in False Creek, Vancouver, British Columbia, where she lives.

Alanna did some research on the yacht, named Atessa, or AV for short, and found it belonged to American billionaire Dennis Washington. The yacht holds up to 24 guests and costs $20 million a year to operate, per her research.

Washington's yacht has been spotted in Vancouver before, most recently in September 2025, and it is just one of many boats in his fleet, per Forbes.

Owning one superyacht is a sign of excess, especially when considering its expensive running costs, which often include thousands of gallons of fuel and other resources. According to Bloomberg, superyachts as a whole release 285,000 tons of planet-warming carbon dioxide, as much as the nation of Tonga. They also release wastewater into marinas and create light and noise pollution where they dock, as well as at sea.

With that in mind, owning several yachts is especially excessive and wasteful, as they often sit unused in marinas around the world but still require maintenance and upkeep that runs into the millions every year, on top of the other resources they use and pollution they create.

The excessive display of wealth is a frustrating reminder that the money could be used in so many other ways, but many of the richest people choose to spend it on themselves. Billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos have been called out for their over-the-top yachts, especially as their companies make vague attempts at greener policies.

People in the comments of her video were shocked by the excess of the gigantic yacht.

"It blows my mind. Who would even need that ," one person wrote.

Another wrote, "They should have to pay a heavy tax to bring these things into our waters. It's like equal to 70 cars on the road."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.