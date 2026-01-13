Mark Zuckerberg sparks backlash after lavish behavior comes to light: 'This is very short-sighted'

Billionaire yachts have become a hotly debated topic and the subject of public outrage online.

However, some social media influencers argue that the ultra-wealthy's spending actually benefits people and the economy.

For example, a recent YouTube video from Waldman Media (@WaldmanMedia) praised the $222-billion-wealthy Mark Zuckerberg for purchasing three megayachts. It costs $45 million annually to operate Zuckerberg's yachts.

In the video, the media company host explains that this level of expenditure circulates money within local economies and provides salaries to workers in the yacht industry.

"To someone worth $222 billion, $45 million is barely noticeable," the host said. "But to the hundreds of people whose livelihoods depend on these vessels, it's everything."

This perspective is an interesting one to consider, but it also doesn't take into account the harm caused by megayachts.

Megayachts are among the most glaringly obvious symbols of inequality and wealth disparity in our world today.

They also cause significant environmental damage by releasing large amounts of carbon dioxide and destroying marine habitats. Huge, gas-powered sea vessels are notorious polluters of heavy metals, wastewater, light, and noise.

Meanwhile, some famous, wealthy figures set examples for their admirers to follow and inspire a culture of excess and waste.

Regardless of how much money you have or what level of fame you've reached, there are far more sustainable and responsible ways to travel and recreate instead of on yachts.

In your own life, consider low-impact travel options for your next vacation, and prioritize eco-friendly travel destinations that are mindful of their environmental impact.

You can also share your opinions about celebrity megayachts on social media to raise public awareness about the damage they create.

"This is very short-sighted," one YouTuber commented on the Waldman Media video. "All those people now working in the private yacht industry could have been employed in the construction industry making affordable housing for the population."

"Rationalizing the hoarding of the community wealth with super yachts is an out-of-touch notion," another commenter wrote.

"Best thing a billionaire could do is pay his fair share of taxes," someone else added.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



