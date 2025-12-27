Automaker announces huge change to benefit thousands of drivers: 'Freedom of choice'

When 2026 arrives, some electric vehicles will gain native access to over 20,000 additional charging stations in North America.

Stellantis made the announcement in November, noting that the existing Jeep Wagoneer S and Dodge Charger Daytona will adopt the North American Charging System and thus be able to use Tesla Superchargers without an adapter.

The 2026 Jeep Recon and other EVs will follow, as Inside EVs reported.

The expansion will extend to Japan and South Korea in 2027, allowing access to 8,000 Superchargers.

"This collaboration underscores Stellantis' strategy to offer freedom of choice by supporting vehicles that fulfill customer requirements and meet consumer demand," the company stated.

"By unlocking broader access to charging infrastructure, Stellantis gives customers more choice, more coverage, and more control over how, where, and when they power their BEVs."

Almost a year ago, Stellantis filed a patent to facilitate faster charging times for certain EVs. These and other developments promise to improve the driving experience for EV owners, who already save money with their clean rides by eliminating gas and some maintenance costs.

Making your next car an EV also cuts air pollution. Depending on where you live and which model you buy, you can score dealer, manufacturer, and state incentives that further lower sticker prices.

As for charging, it's significantly cheaper to do so at home.

If you have or install solar panels, that can also dramatically boost your EV savings.

If you do use a public charger, the Supercharger network is vast. Its largest site, in California, relies on solar power and features 168 stations.

Since Volkswagens gained access to Superchargers in November, the experience for all EV drivers across North America has greatly improved.

"I own a Charger Daytona and could have used Supercharger access back in September when I was on a road trip in Alberta," one Inside EVs commenter wrote. "I found a re-route that worked, but the charger access would have been awesome.

"Even so, I figured this was happening sooner or later and it's good to see. I still have the A2Z NACS adapter that I bought for my Mach-E, so I'm good to go."

