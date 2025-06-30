New report warns that iconic coastal town is at risk of destruction: 'Without action ... impacts will worsen'

"We're here to understand the full extent of those impacts and develop a plan."

A new report revealed that a picturesque coastal town in California is dangerously underprepared for the potential destruction rising sea levels could cause, the Marin Independent Journal reported.

What's happening?

Stinson Beach is a small settlement in Marin County about half an hour's drive north of the Golden Gate Bridge. Home to a little over 500 residents, it's known for its pristine white sand beach, which is among the best swimming beaches in the state. But this idyllic town faces some ominous threats in the near future.

According to the Marin Independent Journal, a new report found that the town requires approximately $1.2 billion in infrastructure improvements to be ready for the projected rise in sea levels by the end of the century.

James Jackson, an engineer with the firm that created the report on behalf of the county, explained to the outlet: "Without action, you know, sea-level rise projections and hazard modeling show that these impacts will worsen. … We're here to understand the full extent of those impacts and develop a plan."

Why are rising sea levels such a concern?

Rising sea levels are a direct result of the planet-heating pollution from dirty energy. As critical sea ice is lost because of rising temperatures, the ocean level rises, putting coastal communities such as Stinson Beach at grave risk. Plus, the warmer seas are a perfect breeding ground for increasingly severe extreme weather events.

While extreme weather events aren't new, scientists have found that our changing climate is making them more intense and dangerous for communities and the environment.

Stinson Beach is one of the most vulnerable communities to coastal erosion in the county. If a projected 3.3 feet rise is realized by 2085, most of the town's properties could be lost. Even a smaller rise of 1 to 2 feet could seriously jeopardize access to and from the community.

What's being done to protect coastal communities?

The report outlined the available options and emphasized the need for flexibility to adapt to changing circumstances. The Stinson Beach Adaptation and Resilience Collaboration is intended to be a blueprint for public education and local action.

