Experts call into question widely touted strategy used by Starbucks — here's what you need to know

Forgoing plastic straws at Starbucks has often been touted as a green solution, but it might not have a massively positive impact on the planet after all.

What's happening?

The coffee chain giant pledged to eliminate plastic straws by 2020, claiming to be moving toward more sustainable business practices. Providing plastic straws as the default may be a thing of the past, but has the impact been as eco-friendly as desired?

A recent article by The Daily Economy said that Starbucks declined to speak on the financial impact of its strawless drink lids during its annual shareholder meeting. Additionally, a past analysis argued that, at least originally, these strawless lids (created to reduce plastic) actually used more plastic than the original plastic straw and lid combination.

The Daily Economy said that Starbucks eventually fixed the problem.

This could be seen as an example of Starbucks' mixed bag of sustainability practices as well as its missteps that could be construed as greenwashing — wherein companies appeal to people trying to choose a more environmentally friendly option while continuing to put profit over the planet.

Sometimes, it's in between, as a company's sustainability team's intentions may be pure but the execution lacking, at least out of the gate, and part of the reason may be a dearth of funding for an ideal solution.

Thus, a more charitable interpretation than what The Daily Economy provided could be that Starbucks didn't nail it at first, eventually improved to reduce plastic use, but wasn't prepared to assess the cost-benefit of the switch on the shareholder call because it's difficult to quantify the customer attraction and retention value of individual sustainability initiatives without deep market research.

In other words, sustainability practices do matter to a brand's long-term reputation and profits, even if there is an investment involved. That investment may require a long-term view as the efforts play into marketing and reducing any guilt that prospective customers feel about visiting the business. While it may have cost Starbucks money to implement straw-free drink lids, its research and development expenditures have gone away, leaving the initiative to permanently fit into a constellation of efforts to make customers feel good about visiting — provided, of course, that it does keep plastic from reaching landfills.

Why is it important for Starbucks to be sustainable?

Starbucks is a multibillion-dollar company with over 32,000 stores, making it the world's second-largest restaurant chain behind McDonald's, according to Fortune.

As the most popular coffee shop, it is vital that Starbucks offers eco-friendly alternatives to plastic products that don't break down, create litter in our communities, and pollute the oceans. Even if a company doesn't hit a home run when it tries to improve its sustainability, it's still much better for it to reduce waste and continue that trend than to make no investment to cut down on plastic — again, as long as the effort and investment was real and not performative.

This one does appear to fall in the "real" column, and it may help to push the wider industry. That said, while the corporation has made other positive steps, such as offering free refills in reusable cups and providing ceramic mugs to "for here" patrons, it has also been scrutinized because many of its cups reportedly end up in incinerators instead of being recycled. CEO Brian Niccol also reportedly commutes regularly to headquarters by private jet, so there is plenty more Starbucks could be doing to set a good example.

People may think they are acting sustainably by not using plastic straws, and The Daily Economy reported Starbucks' strawless lids now can be part of that journey, but it would also be ideal for Starbucks to provide information about the environmental impact of its products and what its investment looked like against the expected value of its efforts to gain and retain customers.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.