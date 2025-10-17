Starbucks under fire for concerning new menu item — here's what you need to know

Starbucks' new line of protein drinks is turning heads for all the wrong reasons. While the company is looking to tap into a booming U.S. demand for high-protein drinks, a report from Green Queen outlined just how its choice of whey-based protein powder could seriously undermine its own sustainability goals.

What's happening?

Starbucks recently announced the rollout of protein-boosted lattes and cold foams across the U.S. and Canada. The drinks add 15 to 36 grams of protein per serving and are being touted as the chain's next big innovation. But the company's use of whey that comes from dairy — instead of a plant-based alternative — is at odds with its public climate commitments.

According to Green Queen's analysis, Starbucks could use more than 10,000 kilograms of whey per day in the U.S. if just a fraction of its customers opt for the new protein cold foam. That translates to roughly 76,000 metric tons of additional planet-heating carbon pollution per year — or 4.5% of the company's already massive carbon footprint from dairy purchases.

Why is this decision concerning?

The move raises eyebrows because dairy is one of the largest contributors to Starbucks' environmental impact. The company has pledged to cut its carbon pollution, water use, and landfill waste in half by 2030. However, its total pollution has actually risen 3% since 2019, largely due to dairy production.

Methane from dairy farms, a heat-trapping gas, makes up a big chunk of that pollution. Producing whey protein, a by-product of cheese, has a heavy carbon cost, generating over 20 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent per kilogram of product. Compare that to just 1.6 kilograms for pea protein.

By doubling down on dairy, Starbucks could alienate eco-conscious customers already frustrated by its history of slow sustainability progress — from its troubled recycling program to controversy over its CEO's jet pollution and the years-long surcharge on nondairy milk alternatives.

What's being done about it?

To its credit, Starbucks has made efforts to clean up its supply chain. It has invested $8 million in the U.S. Dairy Net Zero Initiative, launched programs to help farmers reduce pollution, and funded renewable energy projects at dairy farms. But critics argue that progress is undermined when new menu items add more dairy to the mix.

The company could turn things around by switching to plant-based or precision-fermented proteins, which can slash pollution by over 90% compared with whey. Brands like Perfect Day and Vivici already produce animal-free whey alternatives that require far less land and water.

Consumers can also make a difference by learning how to spot greenwashing — that way, you can ensure your money is going toward companies that truly align with your values.

