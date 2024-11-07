Starbucks is making a major change to its menu — and it could save you money on your next drink order

Starbucks says customers can expect a more than 10% price reduction on their coffee order.

In an ever-more-costly world, Starbucks is actually aiming to make your dairy-free latte cheaper. The largest coffee company in the U.S. announced it will no longer charge extra for non-dairy milks starting on Nov. 7.

Starbucks currently offers soy, oat, almond, and coconut milks as non-dairy options. But those options have historically come with an upcharge. By removing the extra charge on non-dairy milks, Starbucks says customers can expect a more than 10% price reduction on their coffee order.

"Core to the Starbucks Experience is the ability to customize your beverage to make it yours," Starbucks chairman and CEO Brian Niccol said in a statement. "By removing the extra charge for non-dairy milks, we're embracing all the ways our customers enjoy their Starbucks."

🗣️ When you're choosing health and beauty products, which of these factors is most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

According to Starbucks, substituting non-dairy milk in a drink is the second-most requested customization from customers, behind adding a shot of espresso.

Moving away from a non-dairy milk upcharge isn't only a good thing for your wallet but a good thing for the planet. According to the BBC, all non-dairy milks are significantly better for the environment than cow's milk.

Producing non-dairy milk uses less land and less water than dairy farming. Non-dairy milk production also releases significantly less planet-warming pollution than cow milk production. According to an Oxford University study, a glass of cow's milk contributes at least three times the planet-warming pollution than a glass of any non-dairy milk alternative.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The BBC article reported that the least-polluting non-dairy milk is almond milk because almond trees store a significant quantity of carbon as they grow, though the outlet noted that "it does require the most water to produce of the vegan milks." Soy milk, the article noted, requires the least water and is produced with only slightly more net carbon pollution.

Starbucks has a history of testing and implementing climate-minded practices. The company recently announced its testing of compostable lids for cold drinks. Earlier in the year, Starbucks announced it plans to build electric vehicle charging stations outside of locations along the West Coast.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.