Starbucks employees sound off on disturbing new practice at stores across US: 'This disgusts me'

"It's really sad to see."

Starbucks is the second-largest restaurant chain in the United States, and unlike top spot-holder McDonald's, the brand consistently positions itself as committed to sustainable practices.

In fact, sustainability is a core aspect of its branding and consumer perception, reinforced in its 2025 mission statement with an environmental promise to "give more" than Starbucks takes.

However, several dismayed Starbucks "partners" — the brand's label for employees — expressed frustration over decidedly unsustainable behavior across several locations.

What's happening?

On Reddit's r/starbucks, an anonymous, frustrated worker shared a photograph of dozens of uneaten food items.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Croissants, cake pops, danishes, and breakfast sandwiches covered every available inch of counter space.

"This disgusts me, honestly," the user said in part. "Minimum ordering requirements [are] creating an insane amount of waste. … So much for sustainable efforts."

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

Although the original poster didn't specifically state that the food in the image was headed for a landfill, fellow Starbucks employees in the comments clarified the original poster's gripe and shared the user's frustration with stock minimums and avoidable waste in their own stores.

"Tossed 79 bacon gouda [sandwiches] last night," a partner commented, one of several complaining about food waste caused by inventory mismanagement at Starbucks locations.

"We throw away like 20-25 lunch sandwiches a day since [Starbucks] took away the auto order and our fridges are stuffed," another reported.

"Our entire district got double ordered, and everyone had to throw away pallets of food," a third lamented. "And we couldn't just give it away or anything; we had to throw it all away."

One worker joked that food waste was so pervasive and pronounced that the only logical explanation was a "money laundering situation."

Why is food waste at Starbucks concerning?

Starbucks' size and standing in the U.S. are such that its practices, whether beneficial or detrimental, have a significant impact on the economy and the environment.

Employees felt betrayed by Starbucks' sustainability pledges, as evidenced by one worker who accepted a position because they believed the company was eco-conscious.

"We threw away 40-plus muffins last week!" the worker angrily recalled. "Forty! And none of it went to feeding the community. Not donated at local schools or churches! There's a food pantry on the same street as my store."

Is Starbucks taking any action to reduce food waste?

Going solely by comments in the thread, yes, no, and not enough.

A page on Starbucks.com, titled "Hunger Relief," prominently displays the brand's strategies to combat food waste, reinforcing its customer-facing values and detailing donation initiatives.

However, corporate food donations are complex; food must be deemed safe for consumption before it can be donated. Starbucks is massive and relies on third parties to manage the logistics of food donations.

It was evident that workers' complaints in the thread pertained to a specific type of avoidable food waste, overstocking caused by minimum order quantities.

Amid those complaints, though, employees also asserted that Starbucks' logistical partners are often unreliable, forcing store-level workers to intervene.

"We're partnered with a local food bank because our truck guys don't pick up our donations," a store manager said. "Waste has gone up so much, it's really sad to see."

What's being done about large-scale food waste more broadly?

To Starbucks' credit, the corporation encouraged regional management in 2023 to identify "opportunities for efficiency" and to determine where they "can do more to impact hunger relief."

Other chains with large footprints and similar logistical challenges have overcome red tape on short notice to prevent food waste.

After power outages, both Kroger and Trader Joe's locations scrambled to ensure that food at risk of spoilage was diverted to those in need rather than being sent to a landfill.

While donating food waste isn't always an option, Chipotle has demonstrated that composting is another viable way to keep food out of landfills.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



