Starbucks revives iconic beverage accessory with a clever new upgrade: 'This is the best of both worlds'

Well-known coffee giant Starbucks is making another big switch — this time, to its straws, with the change kicking off in Japan.

After years of customer complaints about soggy paper straws, the United States-based company is trying out a sturdier alternative that still avoids non-renewable and polluting plastics: plant-based biomass plastic straws. The transition began in Tokyo on March 24, SoraNews24 recently reported, and will continue across the country.

The straws' material — called Green Planet — is manufactured by Kaneka Corporation, headquartered in Osaka, according to the local outlet. In a December 2024 release, Starbucks described Green Planet as a biodegradable biopolymer that "[utilizes] plant oils as its main component instead of oil derivatives," saying the materials, while mimicking the durability of traditional plastics, will break down organically and prevent microplastics contamination.

The coffee company said the material also "[emits] less carbon dioxide than the FSC® certified paper straw" that the brand has been using. For customers who were frustrated by the disintegrating paper versions, the new plant-based straws may strike a much-needed balance.

"This is the best of both worlds," one customer in Tokyo told The Pinnacle Gazette. "If it's friendly to the environment, then biomass plastic is the way to go."

It's a practical move that could make a difference with customers who want their user experiences and their sustainability priorities taken seriously by big-name corporations. And it joins other recent changes Starbucks has made to improve its eco-footprint and boost convenience for customers.

In North America, for example, the company recently brought back pre-COVID initiatives, such as ceramic mugs, condiment bars, and even a free refill policy for in-store patrons — all moves aimed at reducing waste and consumer costs.

Of course, Starbucks' track record on sustainability remains a mixed bag.

The company has faced scrutiny over the environmental cost of its CEO's private jet travel, and a CBS investigation last year found that many of its recyclable cups still end up in landfills. Even with this ostensible improvement on compostable straws, the company still has a long way to go.

But positive changes like this are worth celebrating all the same. Starbucks' shift to biomass plastic straws could offer a win-win: a better user experience for customers and a step away from polluting petroleum-based plastic.

With any luck, it's a sign that big companies are learning sustainability doesn't have to mean sacrificing quality. And perhaps we'll see the new straws spreading to coffee shops around the world soon.

