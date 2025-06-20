Employee stunned after discovering questionable item in recycling bin at work: 'Certainly uncommon'

A Staples employee scored an unexpected treasure thanks to the retailer's recycling program. While recycling unwanted electronics is much better than sending them to landfills, Redditors in r/Gameboy were stunned that the hard-to-find piece ended up there to begin with.

What's happening?

The Staples employee explained that they were in shock after a "perfectly fine" Game Boy Advance turned up in their recycling bin.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Probably one of my [best] finds while working here. Curious to know if this target version is rare?" they asked, to which someone replied, "It's certainly uncommon."

"They actually recycled it with a lot of games so I got quite lucky!" the original poster continued, adding that their manager had let them save select items from recycling.

"I envy those who work in tech recycling services: you help the world and get paid for it plus every X time you find interesting stuff," another said. "You deserve this and I'm happy for you!"

Why is this important?

If you need to get rid of old electronics, recycling them is a better solution than putting them in the trash — or, worse, dumping them illegally on the side of the road.

Electronics use metals such as gold, silver, and copper, and the world loses approximately $57 billion worth of those valuable materials each year to e-waste, per the firm EY.

Moreover, e-waste is a significant public health concern because it contains hazardous substances such as lead, which the Environmental Protection Agency explains can lead to brain damage, learning and behavioral difficulties in children, and fertility issues, among other things.

Yet e-recycling itself isn't without its potential pitfalls. Recycling facilities use toxic chemicals in many processes even though researchers are working on cleaner alternatives.

According to Purdue Global, workers in countries with more informal systems, such as India and China, are especially vulnerable to operating in dangerous conditions.

How does Staples' recycling program help?

Even though the person who turned in the Game Boy for recycling faced criticism, with one Redditor saying, "Can't believe people are so wasteful nowadays," Staples has helped recycle nearly 190 million pounds of technology since 2012 through its free program. And since 2022, people have been able to earn rewards for participating.

That's a major win for consumers and the environment. As Staples notes, properly recycling old electronics can help you protect your personal data and declutter your space while keeping e-waste out of landfills, where it could leach toxins that enter our water supply.

How can I manage e-waste more responsibly?

Before sending something for recycling, it may be worth reaching out to see if anyone wants it for free or looking into its resale value, as one Redditor suggested. Facebook and eBay are two platforms that can help you recoup a return for your unwanted items and keep them in circulation for longer.

However, recycling is sometimes the best option, particularly if something is too far gone to be fixed. One commenter also had a more charitable take on the situation at hand, suggesting that the person who turned in their Game Boy did their best to do the right thing — and that perfection shouldn't be the enemy of progress.

"Maybe they did check with their friends, or perhaps it was a grandma/pa who was getting rid of old junk in their house and doesn't know the value of retro consoles," they wrote.

Staples is among the major companies that will reward you for recycling, along with Best Buy, Amazon, Apple, and more. Trashie's Tech Take Back Box is another convenient option.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



