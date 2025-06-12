Officials continue 14-year battle against permit for potentially dangerous power plant: 'We are still here and still fighting'

"We have been beating this dead horse for a long time."

City council members in Springfield, Massachusetts, are not backing down from their lengthy fight to prevent the opening of a wood-burning biomass plant in their backyard.

On May 27, the Springfield City Council voted unanimously to continue its fight against the Palmer Renewable Energy LLC project. With a vote of 7-0, council members agreed to appeal a court's decision that granted the proposed power plant building permits within the municipality.

As reported by MassLive, Palmer initially obtained a special permit to build a 35-megawatt plant back in 2008. "Under normal circumstances," the local outlet noted, "a building permit — issued after a special permit — would have died if work did not begin within 180 days, but the city issued two building permits for Palmer Renewable Energy in 2011."

Council President Michael Fenton explained in writing to MassLive, "The law in Massachusetts says a building permit is only good for six months, but the developer contends that a building permit from almost 14 years ago is still valid."

For years now, residents have been vocal in their opposition to the biomass plant. This has led to a prolonged battle between the company and the city council, which has filed multiple lawsuits to halt the plant's construction.

City Councilor Melvin Edwards emphasized the lengths that the Springfield City Council has gone to prevent the plant from opening its doors. "We are still here and still fighting," Edwards said. "We have been beating this dead horse for a long time."

While sometimes hailed as a renewable energy source by industry officials, wood-burning biomass plants can have negative consequences for the environment and for public health. These impacts can include increased deforestation and harmful air pollution, including carbon dioxide and particulate matter, choking local communities. Particulate matter released into the air has been linked to serious health concerns, including cardiac conditions, decreased respiratory function, and even premature death in people with heart or lung disease.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno explained his approval of the city council's vote to continue the legal battle. "You've got to be cognizant of the asthma rates here," he told Western Mass News.

Springfield has long been noted for its high asthma rates. For 2024, the city was ranked as one of 20 Asthma Capitals in the United States by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Both MassLive and Western Mass News noted that Palmer Renewable Energy had been contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of publication.

