Dormant coal power plant to be transformed into revolutionary new facility: 'I'm excited about what this can deliver for people'

A dormant coal-fired power station in Wales is getting a second life — and a much cleaner one at that. As WalesOnline reported, the former Uskmouth power station near Newport is being transformed into a battery energy storage system that will help store and distribute renewable energy from sources such as solar and wind.

Led by energy company Simec Atlantis, the project is expected to become one of the largest battery storage sites in the United Kingdom. It's a major step forward in building a more resilient and reliable power grid that doesn't rely on dirty energy such as coal and gas.

This kind of storage helps make the most of clean energy. Because solar and wind power fluctuate based on weather, batteries store excess energy and release it when demand peaks. That means more affordable and stable electricity for everyone and less of a need to fall back on sources that contribute to planet-warming pollution. Plus, this project is expected to create 500 new jobs, which is great news for residents and the local economy.

"I'm excited about what this can deliver for people in Newport and across the region, with employment opportunities, skills development for young people through apprenticeships, and delivering cutting-edge infrastructure projects that align with our regional ambition to grow the green economy," Newport City Councillor Dimitri Batrouni said.

As we transition to renewable energy, battery storage is becoming essential. For example, some homeowners who install solar panels pair them with battery storage to make the systems more efficient — and some can even sell excess stored energy back to the grid at a profit. On top of that, battery storage capacity has been rapidly increasing in recent years.

The reuse of the Uskmouth site shows how outdated energy infrastructure can be repurposed for greener times, turning a symbol of coal's past into a tool for our clean energy future.

"This project demonstrates what can happen when the public and private sectors combine to support our energy needs for the future," Councillor Andrew Morgan said.

