Respiratory doctor raises red flags about the home appliance that can worsen asthma: 'Particularly concerning for households with children'

New research shows the impact of gas stoves on respiratory health, especially in children.

As reported by Nusrat Homaira in The Conversation, the study found that about 12% of childhood asthma cases in Australia are attributable to the chemicals released by gas stoves. This is a big concern, as roughly 38% of Australian homes have gas stoves. That number is comparable to the United States.

"This is particularly concerning for households with children, given children tend to spend most of their time indoors," Homaira wrote.

Using a high-efficiency range hood to redirect air outside can help, as can opening windows to improve airflow. But those aren't always viable options.

The surest way to avoid the pitfalls of gas stoves is to avoid them. Replacing your gas stove with an induction stove is one of the best moves you can make for both the environment and your cooking prowess.

Induction stoves are more precise, allowing foods to simmer for longer periods. They heat up more quickly, making that long wait to cook your pasta a little less frustrating. And they're significantly safer, as they don't emit the harmful gases that gas stoves do and their glass cooktops stay cool to the touch.

That glass cooktop also makes cleaning a breeze, which is a big deal for those of us who leave the kitchen looking like a disaster zone.

Induction stoves are also a great choice for your wallet, especially now. Tax credits available through the Inflation Reduction Act could help you save up to 30% on the installation of a new induction stove. Rewiring America's free calculator can help you determine how much the IRA can save you.

But if you want to take advantage of those savings, act quickly. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants to eliminate many of the IRA's eco-friendly incentives, although major changes would require an act of Congress.

Even renters, college students, and other folks who can't get a full induction stove can take advantage of this revolutionary cooking technology. Plug-in induction burners are a great option in small spaces, and they are relatively inexpensive, starting at around $50.

