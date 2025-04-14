Traveler shares insider tips that make high-speed train rides a breeze: 'Exactly the tips I needed'

It's no secret that train travel in the United States is lacking, which is why when travelers share helpful tips on how to travel by train in other countries, it makes one want to jump aboard immediately.

One traveler who goes by Helen Melon (@itshelenmelon) on TikTok showcased amazing tips on how to travel by high-speed rail in South Korea, highlighting just how easy train travel can be.

"Chances are if you're traveling between cities in Korea like Seoul and Busan, you're going to take the KTX," she said in the video.

As part of the 10 tips, she told viewers to get to Seoul station at least 30 minutes before their train and board as soon as it opens. It's also important to get your tickets online at least one week before you travel and to specifically use KoRail, as third parties will charge more for tickets. Also, there are bathrooms on every train, and you're welcome to chat with your friends and bring your own food.

"We love a high-speed bullet train," the creator wrote in the caption of the video.

Indeed, trains make your travel experience easy, safe, and healthy. Whereas some are usually prompted to hop on a flight for quick trips — especially in the United States — hefty flight tickets and general discomfort make traveling far less enjoyable. Trains allow for complete comfort, food, socializing, and amazing views. Further, they are incredibly easy, allow you to see more of the world, are cheaper, and, in the case of high-speed rail, are even quicker.

Train travel over air travel also enables healthier air for a safer, more sustainable atmosphere for you and your family to benefit from. The burning of jet fuel from air travel releases tons of air pollutants, including carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, and other particulate matter. This has been linked to poor air quality and detrimental health effects for humans.

Data collected by the U.K. Government's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero detailed that "using a train instead of a domestic flight would reduce your emissions by around 86%."

Reuters reported that South Korea "aims to cut some 30% of carbon emissions from railway travel by replacing all diesel passenger locomotives with a new bullet train by 2029."

Commenters praised the creator for offering such great advice.

"[These are] exactly the tips I needed for my trip this fall!" wrote one commenter.

