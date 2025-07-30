Energy giants strike deal for massive project that will revitalize power grid: 'We need to ramp up'

An agreement has been signed to build a massive solar power plant in South Africa.

According to BusinessTech, JUWI Renewable Energies is working with JA Solar to install 420,000 solar panels. These will be deployed in two projects, which will generate a total of 220 megawatts of power. This energy will be used in industrial capacities with a range of partners.

The 100 MW Sonvanger Solar Plant will produce energy for mining company Glencore, while the 120 MW Paarde Valley PV2 project will supply chemical companies Sasol and Air Liquide with clean power. All told, the project will add 5% to South Africa's solar energy capacity.

Increasing solar energy at large scale is a big part of the future of the grid. Spain and the United States are also making big investments in solar farms.

South Africa has suffered from an unreliable energy supply for years, resulting in the incentivization of residential solar power installations.

If you want to invest in solar panels for your home, EnergySage can connect you to local vetted installers. The company can tap into incentives that can cut installation costs by up to $10,000. Note that federal tax credits are set to expire this year, so it's best to jump on them while you can.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

In addition to helping slash energy bills, solar power reduces our reliance on coal- and gas-fired power, which both produce significant atmospheric pollution. These emissions exacerbate destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts, which in turn have contributed to a home insurance crisis and rising grocery prices.

JUWI's two projects should generate 672,000 megawatt-hours of electricity every year, which should reduce emissions of 625,000 tonnes (roughly 689,000 tons) of carbon dioxide annually. JUWI's solar arrays are expected to go online in 2026.

"With the country targeting nearly 30 gigawatts of new wind and solar by 2030, and 11 GW of coal capacity scheduled for decommissioning shortly, we need to ramp up renewable energy deployment faster than ever before if we're going to keep the lights on," said JUWI Managing Director Richard Doyle, per BusinessTech.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.