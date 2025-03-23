New program gives homeowners unbeatable deal on solar energy: 'A utility operator ... planning for the future'

"Residential VPP is an excellent way for homeowners to have backup power."

An innovative new program in Texas is incentivizing homeowners to install solar panels on their houses. The hope is that it helps transition homes to clean energy while lowering costs and providing backup power to the state's electric grid.

Clean energy company Solrite partnered with battery and energy storage company sonnen to make this unique offer a possibility.

Eligible households can get solar panels and batteries installed with no upfront costs. The households will then pay their monthly energy bills, which are expected to be lower than average. While the majority of people in Texas pay 19 to 20 cents per kilowatt-hour on their energy bills, it is estimated that users of this program will pay only 12 cents per kilowatt-hour.

This is because the backup power produced by the solar panels is then transmitted to Texas' energy grid. This exchange is called a virtual power plant. In times of high demand, the VPP will supplement the state's energy system.

This is excellent news on multiple fronts. For one, more energy available on the grid should reduce prices not just for the consumers who install solar panels but for everyone.

The environmental impact is also huge. More energy coming from solar panels reduces reliance on dirty fuel sources such as oil and gas. That means less pollution in the air and healthier long-term outlooks for our entire ecosystem.

This is just the latest exciting development in the solar energy field. Researchers recently reported that homes with solar panels increase their value compared to homes without the clean energy devices. And researchers from the University of New South Wales have had success producing nontoxic next-generation solar panels without sacrificing efficiency.

Reaction to the new program in Texas has been enthusiastic. One commenter said, "Residential VPP is an excellent way for homeowners to have backup power and support demand response for peak times of day." Another reacted to the environmental benefits, saying, "This is notable because it shows a utility operator that is planning on the future, and not fighting to keep 1800s era monopoly profits."

