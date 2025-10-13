Solar community unites to dispel disinformation after fracking CEO makes bold, false claims: 'What utter nonsense'

Commenters chimed in, citing facts from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The solar community set the record straight about the eco-friendliness of solar panels in response to an old post on X by Nick DeIuliis (@NickDeIuliis) that contained disinformation about the efficiency and environmental impact of solar panels.

"Dispelling misinformation is vital," a user said on the "r/solar" subreddit, uploading a photo of the post that included a note to correct the untruths.

After 15 yrs, solar panels no longer efficient & must be disposed. But this trash is highly toxic ➡️ poses major enviro & health risks. Solar panel waste is 300x more harmful than nuke waste. Often solar waste sent to poorer nations for disposal. This is considered sustainable? — Nick DeIuliis (@NickDeIuliis) September 17, 2023

DeIuliis, the CEO of natural gas company CNX Resources, claimed that after 15 years, solar panels are no longer efficient and must be thrown away. He also stated that disposal presents significant environmental and health hazards, saying solar panel waste is 300 times more dangerous than nuclear waste and is often sent to developing nations for processing.

X users chimed in to dispel these myths, citing facts like those from the U.S. Department of Energy that reveal solar panels now last 25 to 35 years. Solar panels are also mostly made of aluminum and glass — two of the most easily recyclable materials — so waste can be dealt with responsibly and safely.

The DOE also notes that there are over 30 solar recycling facilities across the United States. As solar adoption continues to grow, this number is expected to rise steadily in the near future.

To take advantage of the 30% solar tax credit, ensure that you complete your installation by Dec. 31, when the incentive will expire.

"What utter nonsense," one Redditor said of DeIuliis' post.

"95% recyclable materials. Many quite valuable," another shared.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.