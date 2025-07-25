Government data reveals 95% of this nation's power comes from harmful source — but that's all about to change

"Around one-third of its power demand from clean electricity imports by 2035."

This small island nation is making the switch to solar.

Singapore relies heavily on fossil fuels and energy imports, but that's changing. "Domestic solar generation in May rose at the fastest pace since March 2024, and renewable imports rose a third straight month to their highest in more than two years," Reuters reported.

This brings Singapore closer to its goal of generating "around one-third of its power demand from clean electricity imports by 2035," per Reuters. The country's Long-Term Low-Emissions Development Strategy is a plan to help Singapore reach net-zero pollution by 2050.

Currently, 95% of Singapore's energy comes from burning fossil fuels. Fossil fuels, such as coal, oil, and gas, are finite, nonrenewable forms of energy. Burning them produces massive amounts of planet-warming gases, including carbon, nitrous oxide, and methane. The world produced over 50 billion tons of these heat-trapping gases in 2023, per Our World in Data.

These pollutants warm the planet, causing extreme weather events such as droughts, hurricanes, and wildfires to become more intense. Polluting gases also poison the air, resulting in millions of premature deaths around the world.

Clean energy — solar, water, wind, and geothermal — is incredibly beneficial for countries and the environment. Not only are these forms of energy more cost-effective than the alternative, but adopting clean energy also creates jobs and reduces pollution.

The benefits of solar aren't just for countries such as Singapore to enjoy — you can cash in on those savings, too. Installing solar panels on your home can bring your monthly energy bill down to as little as $0.

If you're interested in making the switch, EnergySage is one of the best places to get started. Whether you're looking for installation quotes, calculating savings estimates, or searching for local contractors, it will help you find the best solar system for your home.

