Tired of overpaying for electricity? This solar subscription service can help stabilize your monthly energy bills

With rising global temperatures changing weather patterns around the world and data centers causing electricity prices to spike, the need for new, renewable sources of energy is as pressing as ever.

To help bring new electricity generation online and stabilize their own energy costs, many homeowners have turned to home solar. However, owning and installing solar panels does not fit into every homeowner's budget.

That's where solar leasing can be such a great solution. Innovative solar leasing programs like TCD partner Palmetto's LightReach have made home solar more accessible to many homeowners.

What is solar leasing?

Solar leasing allows customers to obtain the environmental benefits of solar-panel ownership while also gaining more control over their electricity bill without having to shell out the large upfront costs associated with solar-panel ownership. Palmetto's LightReach even offers some plans that allow homeowners to install solar panels on their homes for no money down.

"With Palmetto LightReach lease, we own the system and you get the power," the program's website explained. "So you can lock in a rate that's lower and more stable than your current utility bill, with no upfront cost, and no maintenance to worry about."

Why is solar leasing important?

Solar leasing provides an important option for homeowners who might not otherwise be able to afford to put solar panels on their home. Whether leased or purchased, home solar reduces planet-heating pollution while also expanding the amount of electricity being generated overall, reducing the strain on already-taxed electrical grids.

Additionally, solar-generated electricity can be used to charge EVs and to power electric appliances ranging from induction cooktops to energy-efficient heat pumps, allowing homeowners to potentially save money on gas and HVAC costs.

How home solar helps

LightReach makes home solar easy and affordable by taking care of all the complicated parts themselves. Palmetto handles everything from permits and installation to solar mapping and maintenance, all for as little as no money down.

However, solar leasing may not be right for everyone. For homeowners interested in owning their own solar panels, EnergySage offers free online tools that make it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers, see the average cost of solar installation in their state, and take maximum advantage of available incentives.

If you're interested in home solar but aren't sure if leasing or owning is right for you and your family, Palmetto, which also does traditional installations, made an overview to help you decide with useful information about the pros and cons of both options.

Whether leasing or owning, home solar can help provide greater cost certainty when it comes to your electric bill while also giving the environment a much-needed assist.

