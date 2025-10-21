Energy experts reveal the surprising reason US solar panel prices are at all-time lows: '[Solar] has never been more valuable for customers'

Homeowners still on the fence about going solar might be convinced now that solar panel prices have dipped — and it's thanks to the people installing them.

Investing in solar energy remains one of the best ways to lower heat-trapping pollution and stop wasting money on home electricity. Homeowners can save thousands of dollars with energy-efficient panels.

According to EnergySage experts, solar panel prices in the United States now average $2.53 per watt, which is down from more than $7 per watt in the early aughts. Customers can explore EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

Homeowners still have an opportunity to take advantage of the 30% federal tax credit for solar installations, but they need to act soon. Many tax credits for solar panels and other home appliance upgrades are expiring at the end of the year.

Either way, experts said the surprising reason solar panel prices are at an all-time low is that installers are dedicated to keeping them that way. An EnergySage survey found that many installers are streamlining non-equipment expenses like sales, overhead, and operations in order to keep prices competitive.

"We know that we can get the cost of residential solar down closer to $2 a watt, and we have all this [electricity price] volatility while the [solar] product has never been more valuable for customers," Jigar Shah, former director of the U.S. Department of Energy Loan Programs Office, said, per EnergySage.

The average homeowner can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations with EnergySage. There's also a helpful mapping tool that shows the average cost of a home solar panel system and other incentives depending on location.

For those worried about the upfront investment, leasing solar panels is a great option to avoid high energy prices while still helping the planet. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program will install panels for no money down, and customers can lock in low energy rates.

Want to drive utility costs even lower? Homeowners can also link their solar panels with heat pumps and other electric appliances. Mitsubishi can help customers find the right installer and heat pump for their home at the right price.

