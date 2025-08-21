New survey reveals homeowners are racing to install solar panels before incentives expire: 'People aren't sitting on the sidelines'

If you're interested in solar, now is the time to delve into your options.

Tax credits for installing residential solar systems are set to expire at the end of the year, and a survey conducted by Aurora Solar found that more than half of respondents are more likely to install solar while they can still get the tax break.

"People aren't sitting on the sidelines," explained the Aurora Solar report. It also noted that one-quarter of homeowners have already contacted solar contractors to get the ball rolling.

That's great news for the environment, which relies on cleaner energy like solar. Solar energy lowers planet-heating pollution because it makes electricity from sunlight rather than burning coal or gas, making it carbon-free. Each kilowatt-hour from solar panels replaces dirty-fuel power on the grid.

Installing solar panels can also save you significant money on your energy bills — typically as much as $1,500 per year. Some homeowners even receive energy credits thanks to their solar panels.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

If you're interested in solar but don't know where to begin, contact EnergySage. You can use its free suite of tools to compare free quotes, get support, and find a vetted installer in your area. Doing so could help you fast-track your installation so you can benefit from the current tax credits while they're still here.

With the help of EnergySage, the average homeowner can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for their solar purchase and installation. You can estimate the amount you can expect to pay and learn more about incentives for your state using the EnergySage mapping tool.

You have until Dec. 31, 2025, to take advantage of the current solar tax credit. It offers up to 30% off the purchase and installation of your solar energy system — savings you surely don't want to miss out on if solar's on your list. Make the move now to lock in the credit and start powering your home with clean energy.

