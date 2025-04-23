Officials lift suspension on initiative to bring low-cost power to homes and schools: 'Creates additional savings'

The commission is paving the way for more affordable and accessible solar energy for the state's residents.

The Mississippi Public Service Commission (MPSC) has lifted a year-long suspension on programs offering solar incentives for public schools and low-income households.

According to PV Magazine, the MPSC initially voted to suspend the incentives in 2024, reasoning that they weren't necessary with the Solar for All program offering funding to the state.

However, Mississippi didn't receive any funding from the federal government, prompting the commission to vote unanimously on lifting the suspension.

One of the programs the commission originally suspended was "Solar for Schools." This initiative enables school districts powered by Mississippi Power Company or Entergy Mississippi to install solar energy systems and offset their utility bills without any upfront cost.

It also allows the eligible school districts to collaborate with a third-party solar company that finances, installs, and owns the solar facilities. The company sells the generated electricity to the schools through a power purchase agreement (PPA).

The "Solar for Schools" program also covers incentives for battery storage and low-income households through the state's distributed generation rule. Per PV Magazine, a customer must either have a household income at or below 225% of the federal poverty level or a similar stipulation approved by the commission to be eligible for the incentive provided for low-income households.

According to Mississippi Today, the state's distributed generation rule is similar to net metering, a program in which power companies reimburse customers who generate their own solar power and sell the surplus electricity generated back to the grid. However, Mississippi's program offers lower reimbursements compared to other states.

By lifting the suspension on solar incentives in Mississippi, the commission is paving the way for more affordable and accessible solar energy for the state's residents, particularly school districts and low-income households.

In addition to the state's incentives, Mississippi homeowners who install solar panels may also qualify for tax credits through the Inflation Reduction Act. The IRA rewards homeowners who upgrade to energy-efficient home solutions, like solar panels and heat pumps.

However, it's important to note that these incentives might not last forever. President Donald Trump has signaled a desire to repeal these benefits, although changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress. However, the uncertainty of how long they'll last is all the more reason to take advantage sooner rather than later. Acting now could save homeowners thousands of dollars.

The state's solar incentives also support wider adoption of solar energy, which can help to reduce planet-warming gas emissions from dirty energy sources and cool the planet.

In 2023, about 60% of electricity generated in the US came from coal, natural gas, petroleum, and other gases, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Solar panels harness energy from the sun, offering a clean and renewable alternative that doesn't produce harmful pollution.

"For schools and homeowners that want to save money on their light bill, yesterday's vote creates additional savings to install solar," the Gulf States Renewable Energy Industry Association's executive director, Monika Gerhart, wrote in an email, according to Mississippi Today.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.