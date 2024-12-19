Parent sparks heated debate online after voicing concerns about kids' toy spotted in store: 'I think it's really weird'

"This is just gambling for kids where you always lose."

A parent who felt like big companies were playing them took to the r/Anticonsumption subreddit to discuss brands using toys, Snackles in this case, to market unhealthy food to children.

"I think it's really weird that toys these days are so interconnected with brands. Beyond the fact they come in several layers of plastic, promoting kids to consume ultraprocessed food from specific brands does not [seem] very cool or even legal to me," they wrote above a photo showcasing several examples.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Whether it should be illegal or not, the tactic is not new and is definitely not very cool, as the OP pointed out, for several reasons.

As stated, the toys are encouraging kids to consume highly processed foods, which have been linked to health issues like heart disease and dementia. Lunchables were even pulled from some school cafeterias after experts found they contained lead and other toxic chemicals.

Considering they are a marketing ploy, the toys are likely not manufactured to last, meaning they will become garbage sooner rather than later. The OP also pointed out the product comes in several layers of plastic, and plastic waste is a significant environmental concern.

The EPA reported that households in the United States alone produce nearly 300 million tons of trash per year, about 40 million tons of which is plastic. Add to this the waste created by the toys once kids are done with them, and the harm caused to human and environmental health by the creation and consumption of the ultra-processed foods they are advertising, and a concerning picture comes into focus.

So, rightfully, the OP had a lot of feelings about the issue and was curious if others felt the same.

"It just seems like a loophole they found to expose kids to more advertisement and nobody is talking about it. Thoughts?" the OP further wrote.

"These type of toys are some of the most blatant examples of consumerism there are," said one user.

"This is just gambling for kids where you always lose," wrote another.

