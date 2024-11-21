Kraft Heinz pulls Lunchables from federal school lunch program — here's what it could mean for schools

"Our country's food policies should … ensure millions of kids have access to the healthier options they deserve."

Lunchables products have been pulled from the National School Lunch Program, according to Consumer Reports.

Kraft Heinz, the company that makes Lunchables, had designed versions of the product specifically to meet the nutrition standards required by the federal government. However, schools weren't ordering enough of them for it to make sense to keep producing them.

"While many school administrators were excited to have these options, the demand did not meet our targets. This happens occasionally across our broad portfolio, especially as we explore new sales channels. Lunchables products are not available in schools this year and we hope to revisit at a future date," Kraft Heinz said to Reuters, per Consumer Reports.

Though this is the reason Kraft gave for pulling the products, Consumer Reports noted that tests in April 2024 found some Lunchables products at supermarkets were positive for lead and other toxic chemicals, as well as having way too much sodium.

"There's a lot to be concerned about in these kits. They're highly processed, and regularly eating processed meat, a main ingredient in many of these products, has been linked to increased risk of some cancers," said Amy Keating, a registered dietitian who works for Consumer Reports.

Ultimately, Consumer Reports director of food policy Brian Ronholm suggested that pulling them from schools may be good for kids. It may not exactly be a push toward having them eat whole foods, but eating less processed food overall is beneficial.

"Our country's food policies should maintain stricter standards for the school lunch program to ensure millions of kids have access to the healthier options they deserve," Ronholm said.

In addition, pulling Lunchables should result in less waste. According to Keep Truckee Green, a recycling program in California, only the outside cardboard part of the packaging can be recycled. The rest must be thrown away, which means it is likely to end up in a landfill.

Learning how to grow your own food to pack in reusable containers, choosing products sold in recyclable packaging, and dropping off compostable wrapping in community green bins are other ways you can support both your health and the environment.

