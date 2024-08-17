Study finds alarming connection between eating processed meat and development of dementia: 'A significant risk factor'

"By studying people over a long period of time, we found that eating processed red meat could be a significant risk factor for dementia."

Recent research uncovered a troubling link between the consumption of processed red meat and an increased dementia risk, according to the Guardian.

What's happening?

At this summer's Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC), the Guardian reported, researchers presented results of their longitudinal study measuring the diets and health outcomes of over 100,000 participants over 43 years.

The study found a significant association of 14% between twice-weekly servings of processed red meat (such as bacon, salami, hot dogs, sandwich meat, and sausages) and later development of cognitive concerns that may indicate (or lead to) a lifelong diagnosis: "By studying people over a long period of time, we found that eating processed red meat could be a significant risk factor for dementia," said lead author Dr. Yuhan Li, per the Guardian.

Why are these findings important?

According to the Alzheimer's Association, dementia involves "loss of memory, language, problem-solving, and other thinking abilities that are severe enough to interfere with daily life." As it takes hold, dementia irrevocably alters a person's mobility, personality, communication, and more — often straining the resources, relationships, and routines of those suffering as well as the loved ones in their support networks.

Dementia is progressive, has no cure, and is essentially fatal, per the Columbia University Department of Neurology. It is also, increasingly, a public health concern.

The current population of Alzheimer's patients in the U.S. is nearly 7 million, with medical and caregiving costs around $360 billion, according to the Alzheimer's Association. But by 2050, that economic expense could be closer to $1 trillion — with a projected 13 million future Americans struggling with the illness.

The news is not a big win for processed red meat, which is already associated with heart disease and colon cancer. The food category is also a major contributor to the toxic air pollution that can cause extreme weather, natural disasters, economic chaos, and health problems — including dementia.

The Guardian highlighted two promising findings from the study.

First, frequency matters. Those twice-a-week helpings of processed red meat "appeared to raise the risk of cognitive decline by 14% compared with those eating about three servings a month." Second, the study indicated that swapping "one daily serving of processed red meat for a daily serving of nuts, beans, or tofu every day could lower the risk of dementia by 23%."

What can we do to lower our dementia risk?

We can't control age or genetics, but we can change what we eat. Once a week, make an investment in your health (and finances) by replacing your go-to processed meat with a plant-based alternative.

Whether you go for a tried-and-true basic, a beloved brand name, or an out-there adventure, you're guaranteed to land on at least one product or recipe you love — and maybe even save your bacon in the process.

