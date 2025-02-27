City deploys innovative traps to combat surging insect menace: 'Play a crucial role'

Dubai municipality had 237 smart traps installed to help curb the effects of dangerous mosquitoes and other insects.

As Gulf News reported, this new installation is part of the municipality's continued efforts to prevent mosquito activity. The traps are strategically placed in commercial, industrial, and residential areas and near water, parks, markets, and other public places.

The traps are unique and innovative because they run on solar energy. The smart traps also offer real-time insights into mosquito activity and constant insect monitoring.

According to a municipality statement, "These advanced traps play a crucial role in Dubai's Integrated Public Health Pest Management system, supporting green pest control by minimizing the use of pesticides. They also enhance predictive monitoring of insect populations and improve overall pest control operations."

The news from Dubai is encouraging because it demonstrates how a major city can take control of its mosquito problem and use clean, green technology to address it. These smart traps are an excellent example of how a city can be proactive about public health risks and create safer and more sustainable places to live.

The overheating of our planet is creating ideal breeding grounds for increased mosquito activity globally. More mosquitoes mean more health risks for serious diseases like dengue and Zika.

However, smart traps like the ones in Dubai give us hope that mosquito populations can be controlled safely and naturally without polluting our air with toxic pesticide chemicals.

Dubai authorities have also been conducting public awareness campaigns to help people understand mosquito disease risks and protect themselves. Regardless of where you live, you can limit your mosquito exposure by removing standing water around your home, fixing leaks, and repairing torn window screens.

People are excited about Dubai's high-tech, eco-friendly approach to mosquito control and are already taking advantage of Dubai's free pest control services through the municipality.

One social media user commented on Gulf News' Instagram post about the smart traps, "Thank you for taking this initiative. It's much required in areas like Bur Dubai, Oud Mehta, and Deira."

"Much appreciated," someone else agreed.

