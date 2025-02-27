  • Business Business

City deploys innovative traps to combat surging insect menace: 'Play a crucial role'

"Much appreciated."

by Alyssa Ochs
"Much appreciated."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Dubai municipality had 237 smart traps installed to help curb the effects of dangerous mosquitoes and other insects.

As Gulf News reported, this new installation is part of the municipality's continued efforts to prevent mosquito activity. The traps are strategically placed in commercial, industrial, and residential areas and near water, parks, markets, and other public places.

The traps are unique and innovative because they run on solar energy. The smart traps also offer real-time insights into mosquito activity and constant insect monitoring.

According to a municipality statement, "These advanced traps play a crucial role in Dubai's Integrated Public Health Pest Management system, supporting green pest control by minimizing the use of pesticides. They also enhance predictive monitoring of insect populations and improve overall pest control operations."

The news from Dubai is encouraging because it demonstrates how a major city can take control of its mosquito problem and use clean, green technology to address it. These smart traps are an excellent example of how a city can be proactive about public health risks and create safer and more sustainable places to live.

The overheating of our planet is creating ideal breeding grounds for increased mosquito activity globally. More mosquitoes mean more health risks for serious diseases like dengue and Zika.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

However, smart traps like the ones in Dubai give us hope that mosquito populations can be controlled safely and naturally without polluting our air with toxic pesticide chemicals.

Dubai authorities have also been conducting public awareness campaigns to help people understand mosquito disease risks and protect themselves. Regardless of where you live, you can limit your mosquito exposure by removing standing water around your home, fixing leaks, and repairing torn window screens.

People are excited about Dubai's high-tech, eco-friendly approach to mosquito control and are already taking advantage of Dubai's free pest control services through the municipality.

Should the government be paying people to hunt invasive species?

Definitely 👍

Depends on the animal 🤔

No way 👎

Just let people do it for free 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

One social media user commented on Gulf News' Instagram post about the smart traps, "Thank you for taking this initiative. It's much required in areas like Bur Dubai, Oud Mehta, and Deira."

"Much appreciated," someone else agreed.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x