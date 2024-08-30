  • Business Business

Motorsports company to power park course with largest solar farm in its region: 'Demonstrating the effectiveness of renewable energy in an energy-intensive environment'

The solar installation will offset 7,312 pounds of toxic gas pollution over 30 years.

by Mandy Carr
A motorsports park in Georgia is adding a large solar farm to its club, which will be the largest solar farm in the region. 

According to a release published by CleanTechnica, Atlanta Motorsports Park's solar power farm will have 747 panels, generating enough energy for 300 homes. It will create a total of 358 kilowatts. The solar farm addition adds to its 10 Level 3 and eight Level 2 electric vehicle chargers. It also has solar-powered CCTV and signs.

Five buildings will use solar panels first, including the member-exclusive Sky Deck and karting facilities. It will power almost 60% of the park's daily operational needs. 

The panels are from Hannah Solar, which manufactured them locally at the Dalton fabrication plant by Hanwha Qcells. 

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that the solar installation will offset 7,312 pounds of toxic gas pollution over 30 years. That is equivalent to cutting 16.6 million miles of road travel or planting 109,600 trees.

"The ability to generate over half of our energy needs through solar pushes us closer to our vision of making AMP's campus its own self-sustaining community and resort," Atlanta Motorsports Park CEO Jeremy Porter said. "We are thrilled at our ability to reduce strain on the local grid while achieving a substantial positive environmental impact."

Amicalola EMC is the local energy provider, and the solar panel setup is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2024. 

According to Eco Green Equipment, race cars emit more polluting gases than regular cars because they require a lot of power to go fast. 

Reducing or getting rid of local pollutants can have positive impacts on a community. For example, after a coal plant in Pittsburgh was closed down, a study found there was a 42% decrease in weekly emergency room visits. 

Many motorsport companies are making changes to renewable energy sources. One way you can help is to use your purchasing power to buy products and services from companies with sustainable practices.  

"Jeremy and the team at AMP are dedicated to reducing their carbon footprint through solar and other efficiency technologies, demonstrating the effectiveness of renewable energy in an energy-intensive environment such as a racetrack," Hannah Solar COO Joseph Waybright said.

