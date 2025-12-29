Wedding guest shares video of shocking scene as bride comes down aisle: 'This is so dystopian'

"This would be my last straw."

Imagine you're at a wedding on a quiet stretch of beach, violin playing as the bride walks down the aisle — and out of the corner of your eye, you're distracted by a tacky advertisement flashing on a barge just off the beach. Well, that happened to guests at one wedding in Miami, and the clip is getting plenty of snarky comments online about the intrusive interruption.

The video, shared on TikTok by Niamh (@niamhkellzz), is sparking frustration over the growing intrusion of corporate advertising into public and natural spaces.

The clip, captioned "The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder," shows wedding guests looking out toward the water just as a glowing Skims advertisement barge glides by.

One viewer joked that the incident was "so 'Black Mirror'-coded," while others questioned how far companies should be allowed to go when it comes to advertising.

"There's people that are getting married, Kim," another person commented, sarcastically referencing a viral moment from the reality series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" — featuring Skims co-founder and face of the brand, Kim Kardashian.

Beyond potentially ruining this couple's special day (or at least the wedding video), the moment taps into a deeper concern. Ads are seemingly everywhere these days. Aside from being constantly in our faces, nonstop advertising encourages overconsumption, which has significant financial and environmental consequences.

Every push to buy more — more clothes, more beauty products, more fast-turnover goods — drives up our cost of living and fuels increased manufacturing, shipping, and packaging waste. Those pressures contribute to planet-heating pollution and leave behind mountains of textile and plastic waste, much of which ends up in landfills and breaks down into microplastics.

It's part of a trend viewers are increasingly fed up with — from unwanted floating beach billboards to ads plastered all over public spaces. Meanwhile, community-driven alternatives like "buy nothing" groups and repair-and-reuse movements offer ways to push back against the pressure to keep consuming. Shopping at thrift stores is also a great way to save money while preventing waste.

Commenters on TikTok didn't hold back their irritation.

One wrote, "This is so dystopian."

Another added, "This would be my last straw."

A third summed it up simply: "Not even the ocean can escape capitalism."

