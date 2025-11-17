Beachgoer shares photo of obnoxious trend taking over US coastline: 'This should be illegal'

They are beloved by few and reviled by many, yet intrusive ads are everywhere. A TikTok user in Florida posted an infuriating video of a seaside view ruined by an obnoxious floating billboard.
@lisa_ventures idyllic ocean views #stpetersburgfl #stpetefl #florida #stpetersburgflorida #stpeteflorida ♬ EAGLE NOISES - star ⭑.ᐟ
"POV spending a day at the beach in Florida, 2025," the video's overlay reads as the billboard drifts across the frame. Unfortunately, it's hardly a unique experience for beachgoers in the United States.
Aside from ruining the view, one of intrusive advertising's most harmful outcomes is how it drives overconsumption. Materialism is a massive drain on natural resources, as the U.N.'s Environment Programme points out.
By 2060, the world is set to increase its consumption by 60%. It's not just the unsustainable rate of consumption that harms the planet, as global trends inevitably have local consequences. Once those shiny-new goods lose their appeal, they end up clogging up landfills. Dealing with solid municipal waste is one of the biggest problems local authorities face.
A handful of states prohibit billboards, though that doesn't always stop companies from skirting the spirit of those laws.
Even without legislation, there are ways to fight back against the wasteful materialism the ads promote. For example, thrifting is an increasingly popular way to save money and keep those perfectly good items out of landfills. Upcycling is an ideal way to get more life out of old furniture. Consuming less doesn't have to involve great sacrifice; smart shopping is a real win-win situation for your wallet and the planet.
The clip generated almost 3,000 comments, and they were nearly universal in decrying the practice of plastering every square inch with ads.
The top comment had 55,100 likes and said: "This should be illegal."
"There's not a moment of silence anywhere anymore," another lamented.
"This is too dystopian," one viewer said.
"Can I have one nice day where I'm not being advertised to?" another wondered.
The irritating sight left some viewers glad to live in the handful of states that don't allow billboards, with one saying: "So lucky to live in Hawaii bc billboards in general are banned everywhere to preserve natural beauty."
