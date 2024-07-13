Traveler photographs annoying advertising campaign taking over subway terminal: 'This is an eyesore'

"They have rearranged the world to put themselves in front of you."

You can run. You can hide. But advertisements will find you.

A photo posted on Reddit showed the overextending reach of advertising in Sydney, Australia.

The photo shows a public transportation terminal drenched in ads, from the floor to the ceiling.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"When is it too much?" the OP asked.

The world is so saturated with ads, we're immune to them. They're everywhere. They've infiltrated our mailboxes, phones, roads, packaging, clothing, and favorite shows.

Because of this, marketing strategies have gotten even more creative to demand our attention. From drones in the sky to floating ads at the beach to the floors we walk on, advertising has no boundaries — they're even in our food.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

A Forbes article, updated in 2022, reported that digital marketing experts estimate that the average American is exposed to 4,000 to 10,000 ads every single day — over two ads a minute.

This is why it's important to spend your hard-earned money on brands that not only pledge, but actually practice eco-friendly, circular, and plastic-free values. Money talks, and it's an opportunity, as an individual, to invest in what is important to you.

Some of the world's biggest corporations, such as Microsoft, Walmart, Apple, and Meta, rank in the top five companies investing in solar energy. Even taking charge of how you invest your money can make a difference.

You can bring your old beauty products, toothpaste tubes, makeup containers, and more to Nordstrom, which will recycle them for you.

The ad-filled photo brought about a lot of conversation, from book recommendations to how these ads keep public transportation prices down.

"This is an eyesore," a Redditor wrote.

"They have rearranged the world to put themselves in front of you," one person commented.

"Welcome to corporate dystopia," another said ominously.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.