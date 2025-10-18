Kim Kardashian leaves the internet dumbfounded after launching controversial new product: 'I don't understand'

Kim Kardashian's shapewear-centric SKIMS has come under fire for a number of reasons, but the brand's latest bid at virality — a piece of lingerie with a highly questionable design feature — confused and irritated social media users.

Kardashian's line offers girdle-like garments, sleep and loungewear, and various types of lingerie and daywear. The brand has introduced eye-popping designs to internet chagrin before, such as a "nipple bra" that was manufactured to mimic the effect of a sudden chill.

This time around, SKIMS skipped the top half and focused on undergarments, developing panties adorned with "faux hair," per Hindustan Times

The garment, which primarily consists of a tuft of synthetic hair and pieces of connecting elastic, is priced at $32 on the SKIMS website. Remarkably, most colorways of what the brand described as their "most daring panty yet" appeared to be sold out.

Unsurprisingly, users on Reddit's r/Anticonsumption weren't all that impressed by the attention-grabbing new piece, but neither did they know precisely what to think about it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

SKIMS has been accused of being a fast fashion mecca at premium prices, and the brand has also been criticized for its sustainability practices as well as alleged greenwashing.

Although $32 wasn't necessarily exorbitant for undergarments, users struggled to understand the purpose and utility of the piece — particularly one mimicking a form of natural body hair that most in the target demographic are routinely pressured to wax or groom.

"Um ... I don't understand. Why not just let your own hair grow out if you want [visible hair] so badly?" a user mused.

"Really odd to be recreating natural body features with undies like that to me, but who knows," a commenter replied, further describing the above-mentioned bras as "uncanny AF."

Ultimately, through the lens of needless consumption — an issue for which the Kardashian family could fairly be viewed as textbook examples — Reddit users found the concept of novelty undergarments wasteful and pointless.

"Wtf is this timeline[?] It's definitely cheaper to go braless. I've saved so much money over the years lol," a commenter admitted.

"Right? TMI, but I know from experience that you can go braless and grow [hair] with zero effort and zero money," another concurred.

