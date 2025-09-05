Irresponsible brands face backlash for selling wasteful products: 'Who in their right mind would buy this?'

A writer has blasted the irresponsible actions of brands that churn out products that serve little purpose.

In an article for Shezaar, Durva Mathure criticized various companies for promoting wasteful products that are expensive and highly unnecessary.

Among the items in Mathure's crosshairs was the "Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap from Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS." This beauty product is supposed to be worn to bed to help lift the jawline.

"Naturally, I thought, 'Who in their right mind would buy this?'" Mathure said. "But believe it or not, that product sold out in hours and now has a massive waitlist. Does the product work? Probably not."

It might help its customers, and the focus here isn't this one item, but the wider point is the influx of a seemingly countless number of such self-help products that do little but stoke consumerism in the pursuit of profits. Mathure also called out micro bags, mouth tape, and humidifier masks as unnecessary products that are hot on social media but offer little to the consumer. What's worse, a lot of these items are single-use, adding to the global waste problem.

Unfortunately, as Mathure observed, social media hype is a large reason that these products become so popular.

According to research published in the Academic Journal of Interdisciplinary Studies in 2015, platforms like Instagram and Facebook not only show trends but also encourage people to buy more things.

A single influencer post or trending hashtag can spark a shopping spree before you even realize it. Shoppers who care about keeping up with fashion trends are the most vulnerable, often reaching for the latest styles without a second thought.

But it's not all a push toward buying. The study also found that negative reviews and opinions online can steer people away from products they might actually like — even higher-quality or more eco-friendly ones. Sometimes that nudge pushes shoppers toward cheaper, fast-fashion items instead. Social media is like a little tug-of-war over what we choose to buy or not to buy.

Fast fashion is a tricky trap. Brands churn out cheap clothes super fast, and before long, they start falling apart. People wear them a few times, and the waste piles up in landfills, contributing to the production of planet-warming pollution.

Some of those fabrics even break apart into tiny microplastics that sneak into rivers or enter the air, before eventually finding their way into our bodies. These particles have been linked to numerous human health issues.

The people making these clothes don't have it easy, either — long hours, low pay, and unsafe conditions are common. For shoppers, it's bad for the planet and can be costly over time.

Buying clothes that last, or finding ways to reuse and recycle what you have, saves money and stress while doing a lot less harm. Thrift shopping is another great way to reduce the demand for new products and help the environment, all while saving money.

It's obvious that social media and fast fashion are changing the way we shop — and not always in a good way. The good news? You can still stay stylish while making smarter choices that don't hurt the planet.

Other Reddit users expressed concern. "I'd like brands to start thinking about the afterlife of their products," said one. "Will it biodegrade? Will it end up in a landfill?"

Another wrote, "Fashion influencers have a disastrous impact on society and the planet."

