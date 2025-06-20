Lawmakers make last-minute move to allow controversial practice to continue for two more years: 'Its use is discouraged'

Advocates imagined it would be off the table.

Despite passing a bill in 2019 that outlawed the use of single-use expanded polystyrene foam containers, Maine lawmakers recently extended an exemption for certain products that runs halfway through 2027.

What's happening?

In an effort to address human health and environmental concerns, lawmakers in Maine previously approved a bill that sought to remove single-use Styrofoam products from stores and restaurants. The ban applied to all containers, bowls, plates, cartons, and cups made out of the material. It went into effect on July 1, 2021.

There was an exemption included in the bill that applied to raw meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs, for which polystyrene could be used until July 1, 2025. Just weeks before that original exemption was due to expire, a new law has further extended it until July 2027, according to local outlet WGME 13. Another two years of packaging for the exempted food items could drive a considerable amount of Styrofoam usage.

As explained by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, the ban was not designed to affect the use of non-food service containers reserved for home use. Also fully exempt are packing peanuts made from polystyrene foam.

The state's DEP did note that "because of the non-recyclable nature of polystyrene foam and the costs associated with trash disposal, its use is discouraged." But together with the extended exemption, Maine could see an amount of Styrofoam usage in the years ahead that environmentalists imagined would be off the table — literally.

Why is single-use Styrofoam concerning?

As the Maine DEP has shared, the National Toxicology Program at the United States Department of Health and Human Services previously listed the product's ingredient styrene as "a reasonably anticipated human carcinogen that can be transferred from expanded polystyrene foam containers into food and beverages that people consume."

In addition to its potential health hazards, expanded polystyrene foam's resistance to degradation also makes it problematic as straight-up waste, contributing to landfill overcrowding and water pollution. Once Styrofoam does break down, it may leach harmful chemicals into waterways and soil systems.

Unfortunately, whole pieces of littered single-use containers often end up in fragile habitats too. Because of this, animals may face threats like choking, becoming trapped, and the buildup of toxic chemicals in their bodies — which could potentially end up in food supplies.

Maine station WMTW 8 reported in its coverage of the new law that "plastic foam food containers are among the top 10 most-commonly littered items in the United States."

What's being done about single-use Styrofoam?

Like in Maine, a handful of states across the country have already implemented policies to ban or heavily limit the use of single-use expanded polystyrene foam products. For example, states like Oregon and Washington have enacted bans that primarily address the usage of single-use containers in the food service industry.

Meanwhile, the use of paper-based takeout containers has become increasingly popular due to their eco-friendly nature and the growing demand for sustainable packaging. Although some paper-based products can offer advantages like biodegradability and compostability, they still pose challenges, such as their inability to retain grease and their cost-effectiveness compared to plastic and foam items.

While experts continue to innovate more and better sustainable food packaging options, residents can call on local governments to help ensure that pro-environment policies like single-use bans are planned to be feasible, effective, and enforceable.

