  • Business Business

Government officials push forward on ban that will have big impact on restaurants: 'Second phase'

The timeline on this plan is not fixed.

by Mandela Namaste
The timeline on this plan is not fixed.

Photo Credit: iStock

Yet another high-profile government is on the verge of a flat ban on plastic tableware.

Officials in Hong Kong are preparing for the "second phase" of a plan to reduce dependency on the convenient but environmentally costly material.

As The Standard detailed, Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan emphasized during an appearance on a local talk show that the timeline on this plan is not fixed.

That's not because there isn't a strategy, but rather because the government is in a trial-and-error phase, testing out various replacement materials and making sure to emphasize "practicality over cost" with whichever option is chosen.

This statement comes after a somewhat rocky first phase, when cheaply-made alternatives like paper spoons were criticized by focus groups in testing despite general approval of many paper-based utensils.

Hong Kong's shift to greener materials and processes comes with a growing understanding about just how damaging plastic waste can be to the natural world.

Watch now: Is this common bathroom item making you sick?

Many forms of plastic persist in the environment for decades or more, potentially leaking harmful chemicals into their surroundings, clogging local drainage systems, and causing many more issues.

The scourge of microplastics is even gaining attention because the unnoticeable fragments have been linked to a variety of human health issues.

The movement to ban plastics and their harmful effects is picking up steam in the United States, too.

Several American states, cities, and counties have banned plastic bags and some plastic containers. Bozeman, Montana, for example, passed a ban on plastic bags through a citizen vote during the 2024 elections, with 64% in favor.

Do you think governments should ban gas stoves?

Heck yes! 💯

Only in new buildings 🏢

Only in restaurants 🍔

Heck no! 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

While Hong Kong is just a city and cannot make the same environmental impact as the entire United States, at nearly 7.5 million people (per a 2023 census), its population is almost the size of New York City. Just think about the kind of impact a plastic ban in New York (which has passed legislation to limit certain plastics) would have.

One of the major global metropolises looking to reduce its carbon footprint is a major step forward, no matter what.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x