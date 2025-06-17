Government officials push forward on ban that will have big impact on restaurants: 'Second phase'

The timeline on this plan is not fixed.

Yet another high-profile government is on the verge of a flat ban on plastic tableware.

Officials in Hong Kong are preparing for the "second phase" of a plan to reduce dependency on the convenient but environmentally costly material.

As The Standard detailed, Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan emphasized during an appearance on a local talk show that the timeline on this plan is not fixed.

That's not because there isn't a strategy, but rather because the government is in a trial-and-error phase, testing out various replacement materials and making sure to emphasize "practicality over cost" with whichever option is chosen.

This statement comes after a somewhat rocky first phase, when cheaply-made alternatives like paper spoons were criticized by focus groups in testing despite general approval of many paper-based utensils.

Hong Kong's shift to greener materials and processes comes with a growing understanding about just how damaging plastic waste can be to the natural world.

Many forms of plastic persist in the environment for decades or more, potentially leaking harmful chemicals into their surroundings, clogging local drainage systems, and causing many more issues.

The scourge of microplastics is even gaining attention because the unnoticeable fragments have been linked to a variety of human health issues.

The movement to ban plastics and their harmful effects is picking up steam in the United States, too.

Several American states, cities, and counties have banned plastic bags and some plastic containers. Bozeman, Montana, for example, passed a ban on plastic bags through a citizen vote during the 2024 elections, with 64% in favor.

While Hong Kong is just a city and cannot make the same environmental impact as the entire United States, at nearly 7.5 million people (per a 2023 census), its population is almost the size of New York City. Just think about the kind of impact a plastic ban in New York (which has passed legislation to limit certain plastics) would have.

One of the major global metropolises looking to reduce its carbon footprint is a major step forward, no matter what.

