Customer shares absurd thrift store find that has the internet reeling: 'The world is doomed'

A recent Reddit post has reignited a growing debate over thrift store pricing, leaving many consumers frustrated and questioning whether secondhand shopping is still the budget-friendly option it once was.

Shared in the r/goodwill subreddit, the post features an image of a seemingly unremarkable item — which commenters identified as "packing peanuts" — priced at a jaw-dropping $7.99. "I'll just leave this here," the poster wrote, letting the photo speak for itself.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post quickly gained traction, drawing widespread criticism from users who felt Goodwill had lost sight of its original mission to provide affordable goods to communities in need. One commenter summed up the general dissatisfaction and said, "I could literally buy something [for] less online and get packing peanuts in my package." Another agreed and commented, "The world is doomed."

Many thrift store shoppers rely on these outlets for essential household goods, clothing, and furniture at prices lower than retail. However, as demand for secondhand items has surged — partly driven by the popularity of sustainable shopping — prices have followed suit, making it harder for low-income individuals to benefit from these resources.

Beyond the financial frustration, the discussion highlights a larger issue: Thrift stores play a key role in reducing waste and promoting sustainability. By keeping items in circulation, secondhand shopping prevents usable goods from ending up in landfills. But when prices climb too high, shoppers may opt for cheaper, new alternatives instead — defeating the purpose of thrifting as an accessible, eco-friendly option.

Commenters were quick to join the discussion and quip about the egregiousness of the pricing. One Redditor joked about having a "small fortune in a box in [their] basement," based on the pricing logic. Another looked at it from a Goodwill employee's perspective and suggested "that they have to meet a quota and a minimum average pricing for their section. Maybe this is to help keep their average price up while pricing other things reasonably." Another Redditor simply chalked it up to a prank and said, "These gotta be employee jokes now."

However, not all hope is lost yet. Alternatives like community swap events, donation-based concepts such as Habitat for Humanity's ReStore, and online platforms like Freecycle or Buy Nothing offer budget-conscious shoppers more ways to access secondhand goods without the retail markup.

As the conversation continues online, one thing is clear: Thrift stores need to find a balance between keeping their doors open and staying true to their mission of providing affordable, sustainable shopping options for all.

