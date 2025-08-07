Officials announce major ban amid worsening crisis at popular tourist spot — here's what's happeneing

In order to cut down on the growing amount of pollution, a popular tourist destination in India is taking strict measures to completely ban single-use plastics.

As The Hindu reported, the Ernakulam district administration has opted to enact a sweeping ban on single-use plastics in Fort Kochi Beach and its surrounding areas. The decision was made due to the ineffectiveness of waste management practices in the area. This has led to an increase in plastic pollution, especially along the beach.

Fort Kochi Beach is a popular waterfront located in Kerala, India, known for its scenic views and iconic Chinese fishing nets that draw in visitors from all around the world. The beach provides a substantial economic boost to the surrounding area with its many shops, hotels, and restaurants.

However, it was determined that the lack of waste management facilities caused nearby businesses to seek third-party solutions. This led to the improper disposal and burning of plastic. In an effort to immediately address these concerns, volunteers will participate in ongoing trash pickups. The district will also work toward determining a location for a waste collection facility.

Single-use plastics are a major source of pollution in landfills, parks, streets, and especially waterways. Since plastic is not biodegradable, it can remain in the environment for hundreds of years as it is worn down by the elements and other outside factors and eventually broken down into microplastics.

According to a study conducted by environmental researchers, single-use plastic bans could reduce global fossil fuel consumption. "Around 4% of world oil production is used as a feedstock to make plastics and a similar amount is used as energy in the process," the study reads.

While they offer environmental benefits by reducing plastic waste and plastic production, single-use plastic bans can also present challenges to local businesses, including increased costs for alternative materials, supply chain adjustments, and potential shifts in consumer behavior. This can lead to decreased profits and concerns over long-term viability for vendors.

Some jurisdictions choose to combat this by implementing bans in phases, giving businesses and residents time to adjust while providing logistical support for a smoother transition.

