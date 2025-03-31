Company debuts robot that's quietly reimagining a daily household chore: 'It's like calling an Uber for your trash'

The robot uses advanced sensors and self-driving technology to reach homes and businesses.

Say goodbye to early morning garbage truck wake-up calls. A new robot from Oshkosh Corp. could pick up your trash whenever you need it, just like calling for a ride, reported the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

This intelligent trash collector, named HARR-E, was recently shown off at the Consumer Electronics Show. When your bin gets full, you request a pickup through an app, and the robot travels to your home on its own.

"With HARR-E, you could have on-demand trash service," said Jennifer Stiansen, Oshkosh Corp.'s vice president of global branding and communications.

"It's like calling an Uber for your trash," according to Cheddar News on Facebook, which aptly captures how this technology could transform waste collection.

The robot uses advanced sensors and self-driving technology to reach homes and businesses. After collecting your trash, it returns to a central collection point to empty and recharge.

HARR-E is mainly designed for planned neighborhoods and business parks where a central trash facility is part of the layout. Traditional trucks would still transport waste from these central points to final disposal sites.

This smart system eliminates the need to wait a week for scheduled pickups, giving people more control over when their trash gets collected. Plus, the quieter, smaller robot would mean less noise and air pollution compared to large diesel trucks rumbling through neighborhoods.

Oshkosh hasn't announced when HARR-E might hit the market, but the company already has a working model. It is also developing other waste management tech, including AI systems that can spot items that don't belong in recycling bins, keeping more recyclables from ending up in landfills. If you're looking to reduce your landfill impact, consider thrifting clothes and goods to help keep them out of the trash cycle and reduce the carbon footprint of landfills.

These technologies point to a future where everyday services become smarter, cleaner, and safer, making life easier while reducing environmental impact.

