Lawmakers move forward with ban on common restaurant items: 'A simple change … can be a huge difference'

Foam containers and plastic forks might soon be a thing of the past in Coronado.

Coronado, California, is moving forward with a new ban on polystyrene and single-use plastics. The City Council gave it the green light for now, with a final vote coming soon. If it passes, it should help cut down on plastic waste around town, meaning no more foam takeout containers or plastic forks everywhere, per The Coronado News.

The ordinance, introduced at the City Council meeting in February, would ban single-use plastic carryout bags, polystyrene foam containers, and plastic foodware at restaurants, stores, city facilities, and even city events. It also covers foam coolers, single-use plastic water bottles, and even the intentional release of balloons. Businesses will get some time to use up what they already have, and there are exceptions for emergencies.

"A simple change like that, a simple swap (from polystyrene to cardboard), can be a huge difference for wildlife and for our oceans," said councilmember Amy Steward. It's not just about looking good; it's about real impact.

While some raised concerns about how the ban might affect patrons, Steward suggested businesses could offer eco-friendly alternatives like cardboard coolers, which are just as convenient and far better for the environment.

To support businesses making the switch, potential strategies could include grant programs to cover the costs of sustainable packaging, partnerships with local suppliers, and community campaigns to promote reusable alternatives.

Businesses that have already transitioned to compostable packaging have found it beneficial. Rachel Domb, founder of Rooted Living, shared her experience with Source Green, a climate tech company developing sustainable packaging, "The fact that we use compostable packaging is the biggest point of difference for the company and is what pulls people in."

This isn't just limited to Coronado. California has tightened plastic bag rules statewide, and in Europe, they're phasing out packaging waste, too. The U.N. says plastic pollution has skyrocketed, it's four times worse than it was 30 years ago, and most of the trash floating around out there is single-use plastics.

Coronado's ban is a smart move to cut down on plastic waste and make sustainable choices part of daily life. Swapping out everyday items like foam containers and plastic bags might seem negligible, but it adds up. It's a change that makes it easier for people to do their part to keep the community and the environment in better shape for the long haul.

