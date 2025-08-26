Officials crack down on ban of multibillion-dollar industry product in nightlife: 'We hope to protect the health of our patrons and staff'

Police seized more than 280 vaping products during a recent raid of Singapore bars and lounges.

As the Straits Times reported, the seizures occurred August 15. Singapore police worked with officers from the Health Sciences Authority and Central Narcotics Bureau to conduct the sweeps, in which 640 people were checked for vape pens and e-cigarettes.

Of the people checked, 115 were cited for vaping offenses. Five people had vapes suspected to contain the synthetic drug etomidate.

"By supporting this initiative and making reporting channels easily accessible, we hope to protect the health of our patrons and staff, and preserve a positive nightlife experience for all," Singapore Nightlife Business Association president Danny Loong said.

Singapore banned vaping in 2018, citing the health risks it poses. Selling vape products can result in up to a year in jail and a fine of $20,000 for repeat offenders, and anyone possessing a vape could be fined up to $2,000.

"Vaping has no place in daily life, including Singapore's nightlife entertainment scene," HSA CEO Raymond Chua said.

Still, the country has cracked down on vaping even more in recent weeks.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced this month that vaping will be treated as a drug crisis, with stiffer penalties for those who violate the ban, including potential jail time. Singapore also plans to reclassify etomidate as the same class of illegal drug as cocaine.

In another sweep this summer, authorities seized 100 vapes, one-third of which were found to contain etomidate.

Vapes, particularly disposable ones, have been found to have several health risks, along with the risks associated with smoking any sort of nicotine product. A study by the University of California, Davis, found that many disposable vape brands emit dangerously high levels of lead, nickel, and antimony.

Disposable vapes, which are made largely out of plastic and contain a lithium battery, also contribute to the huge amounts of plastic waste and e-waste that are generated each year.

